Bali 'suitcase killer' released from prison
An American woman convicted with her boyfriend of killing her mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase at a luxury Bali hotel is freed from prison.
An American woman convicted with her boyfriend of killing her mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase at a luxury Bali hotel is freed from prison.
An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States. The badly beaten body of a wealthy Chicago socialite, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, was found inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014. Heather Mack, who was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant, and her then-21-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were arrested a day later after they were found at a hotel about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the St. Regis.
Three men have pleaded guilty in connection with a summer shooting that left a 12-year-old New Orleans girl dead and outraged a city already struggling with a rise in murders. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the parents of Todriana Peters were in the courtroom Wednesday when the three men pleaded guilty. One man, Pernell Young, admitted to opening fire during the May 30 shooting outside a graduation party while prosecutors said the other two — 18-year-old Marcus Venible, and 19-year-old Tyrese Riley — were not shooters.
Wall Street Journal reporters say it's 'very disappointing' opinion page published Trump's 'misinformation'
A Minnesota judge has denied a defense request to dismiss the most serious charge against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she meant to use a Taser instead of a handgun when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter will stand trial in Hennepin County on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Wright, who was shot after being stopped April 11 for a traffic violation. Potter, who is white, was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter, which requires a finding that she acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright's death.
A 21-day-old baby boy's death was recorded as an open verdict by the State Coroner.
Andrea Anderson was dragged off of her school bus and assaulted on video in front of the children she was taking home.
At the Berlin International Film, Jeremy Irons confronted comments from his past, many of which resurfaced in recent weeks.
“You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.” Brooke Shields shares the story behind her iconic 1980's Calvin Klein jeans campaign, the complex impact it had upon her life, and the challenges of being a child elevated to adulthood by the industry.Shields stars in Netflix’s rom-com film “A Castle for Christmas” on Nov 26 and launched her digital community and brand BEGINNING IS NOW on September 15 to inspire women of every age to live their fullest lives—on their own terms.Director: Max BartickDirector of Photography: Steven Tong Producer: Dominique GuilloryEditor: Shandor GarrisonEditor: Daniel PolerAssociate Producer: Cecilia SallustiAudio: Lily Van Leeuwen Set Designer: Daniel Horowitz Set Designer asst: Adea Lennox Production Manager: Edith Pauccar, Emily YatesProduction Coordinator: Kit FogartySenior Director, Production Management: Jessica SchierPost Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziVP, Digital Video Programming and Development,Vogue (English Language): Robert SemmerDirector of Content, Vogue: Tara HomeriTalent Booking: Tracy ShafferSpecial Thanks: Calvin Klein, The Richard Avedon Foundation
"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans," he said on his Instagram story.View Entire Post ›
A SWAT officer shot the man after he exited the home with weapons in his hand, according to police in Austin.
“We are heartbroken for our son.”
A Pennsylvania man who underpaid an Exxon gas station for a soda will not be locked up, a de-escalation of a heated incident worth less than 50 cents.
Biden says you must. The duty is enshrined in the 1974 law, ERISA, that made retirement funds an industry dedicated to protecting the savings of American workers. In 2008 and again in 2015, the Obama administration opened the door further by condoing “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) factors as part of an investment process.
Starbucks aims to invest in its partners through referral bonuses, labor improvements and much more.
A judge had earlier ruled that the WikilLeaks founder was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.
Mo’Nique stunned fans after showcasing her massive weight loss by uploading a throwback photo. In the Instagram post shared on Oct. 27, the comedian used […]
A sample of Sitting Bull's hair has helped scientists confirm that a South Dakota man is the famed 19th century Native American leader's great-grandson using a new method to analyze family lineages with DNA fragments from long-dead people. Researchers said on Wednesday that DNA extracted from the hair, which had been stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, confirmed the familial relationship between Sitting Bull, who died in 1890, and Ernie LaPointe, 73, of Lead, South Dakota.
After a powerful hit on the U.S. East Coast, a nor'easter moving off the North American coast is delivering a glancing blow to Nova Scotia.
Authorities provided new details Wednesday about the shooting death of a Los Angeles cinematographer on a film set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, last week when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during rehearsal.
The Halloween queen has always seemed comfortable showing skin — and has even been censored for showing too much — but she was secretly insecure due to a freak accident that burned 35 percent of her body.