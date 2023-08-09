Bali village performs cleansing ritual after tourist influenced by 'supernatural whisper' damages temple

[Source]

A South Korean woman has been arrested by police in Bali, Indonesia, for destroying sacred temple artifacts under the influence of a “supernatural whisper.”

Key details: The tourist, only identified as YN, was arrested on Tuesday for the incident that occurred inside the Goa Raja Temple the day before, according to a recent Instagram post by the Rendang Police. The woman was reportedly arrested at her homestay without incident.

What happened: YN was allegedly told by the “supernatural whisper” to enter the temple on Monday. Someone noticed her destroying sacred objects in the temple, including umbrellas, banners and offerings, and filmed her.

The aftermath: YN was taken to the Rendang Police headquarters, where she admitted to her crime and told investigators that she felt compelled to follow what the whisper told her, Rendang Police Chief I Made Suadnyana said.

Following YN’s arrest, the local village reportedly held a cleansing ritual at the temple, the Head of Besakih Traditional Village, Jro Mangku Widiartha, said.

YN is currently staying in police custody as authorities continue with the investigation and legal proceedings.

