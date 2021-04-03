The Balkans deploys bees and drones in new efforts to ramp up mine clearing

Verity Bowman
·2 min read
Drone
Drone

Drones working alongside honey bees could be deployed to clear landmines and unexploded bombs in the Balkans.

Bees are known to be able to detect landmines after scientists discovered that they could sniff out explosives.

But sending people into mine packed areas to track the bees' movements is understandably risky.

Researchers from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia are now flying drones to film the bees, uploading the footage to a computer and using machine learning to plot their movements.

It holds the possibility of clearing landmines faster, more securely and effectively - offering hope to the 60 million people who live in fear.

Hundreds of thousands of mines planted during the Balkans war remain unexploded, while least 15 people are killed or maimed by landmines everyday, according to the Mines Advisory Group.

A shot of a landmine field
A shot of a landmine field

Initially it is hoped that the technique can be used alongside metal detectors and sniffer dogs and “considerably speed the process” of clearing mines, before becoming the sole detector.

The first step is training bees to swarm near a landmine by “conditioning” them to associate the “smell of explosives with food sources”, Professor Vladimir Risojević, of the University of Banja Luka in Bosnia and Herzegovina, explained.

Bees can be taught to hover over an explosive device in a “matter of days”, according to Professor Nikola Kezić of the University of Zagreb, who is part of the team training the insects.

The team upload the drone footage into a computer algorithm, which automatically polts the bees' movements.

Professor Risojević said the outcome of the test seemed to be positive, adding that the new system is able to track bees in “nearly 85 per cent of the cases”.

“We could use more drones to cover a larger area than could possibly be covered with humans or humans with sniffer dogs,” Professor Risojević said.

