Ball, Bounce and Sport Inc. expanding in Ashland, Mansfield

Ball, Bounce and Sport, a logistics and distribution company for Hedstrom Corp., plans to expand operations at its headquarters in Ashland, providing for additional production and distribution space and the creation of 35 full-time equivalent employees, according to the Ohio Department of Development.

The company has expanded in Mansfield.

Ball, Bounce and Sport, Inc. has leased the 160,000-square-foot building at 1750 Airport West Road, just west of Mansfield Lahm Airport, according to Tim Bowersock, Mansfield's economic development director.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.3%, 7-year tax credit for Ball, Bounce and Sport, Inc., a logistics and distribution company for Hedstrom in Ashland, for the creation of $2.4 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s expansions in Mansfield and Ashland.

Ball, Bounce and Sport expects to create 35 full-time equivalent employees generating $2.4 million in new annual payroll and to retain $2,791,000 in payroll by Dec. 31, 2026 at the project location. In addition, the company will claim the tax credit on Ohio employee payroll generated at the project location in excess of the company’s baseline payroll at the project location, according to the state.

Hedstrom Plastic plans to expand operations at its headquarters in Ashland and also to expand into Mansfield although no details were available yet about the Mansfield project.

Hedstrom is a 100-year-old company and is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of children’s toys and play and sports balls.

Ohio was competing with Oklahoma and Texas for this proposed project. State support will help ensure the proposed project moves forward in Ohio, according to the department of development. This expansion provides the company with the ability to consolidate operations that were previously occurring out of Ohio, according to the state.

As part of the tax credit agreement, the tax credit authority requires the company to maintain operations at the project location for at least 10 years, according to documents from the Ohio Department of Development.

Company started making balloons in 1913

Eagle Rubber Company started in a small garage on Orange Street in 1913. A few employees turned out thousands of balloons using makeshift equipment. On May 27, 1916, the company was incorporated by Harry Gill Sr. and Harry Polley, according to the company's website.

As the business grew, a three-story building with 18,000 square feet was constructed. The company spawned an industry that led to Ashland be known as the balloon capital of the world. By 1923, rubber play balls and sponge rubber balls were added to the production line. In 1929, the business was sold to Kenton R. Cravens and John Sweeney. Gill went on later to start National Latex Company.

By 1940, the company had expanded to three buildings with more than 60,000 square feet. Then came World War II and the business was converted from a toy manufacturer to a maker of military equipment. Eagle produced inflated life belts, Mae West jackets, and inflated landing boats, food bags, delousing bags, instrument cases, and ponchos.

The company retooled in 1945 for production using new vinyl materials, which were less costly than rubber.

Kent Sporting Goods in New London was formed as a subsidiary of Eagle Rubber Co. in 1957. This company kept expanding and other companies throughout the United States were purchased.

In 1971, Brown Group of St. Louis purchased Eagle and Kent Sporting Goods and added needed capital for building a $2 million computerized warehouse. Another subsidiary, Vittert Sports in St. Louis, was acquired. In 1976 Eagle was the world’s largest producer of sponge rubber, blow-molded and vinyl play balls and offered the most complete line in its industry.

Hedstrom founded in 1915 as a bicycle manufacturer

In 1981, the Eagle facility on Orange Street continued to do business under the name of Hedstrom Corporation, which was founded in 1915 as a bicycle manufacturer.

The corporation in 2004 declared bankruptcy and closed its facilities before former employees and investors purchased the company. Local investors bought Hedstrom’s local assets and name, under a new company, Ball, Bounce & Sport Inc.

A new plant was opened in the former Ashland Square Plaza on Baney Road in October of 2010. BB&S’s Hedstrom Entertainment Division makes play balls and other toys in Asia for U.S. and Canadian markets and Hedstrom Plastics’ rotomolding facility in the former Walmart building manufactures vinyl and polyethylene exercise and recreation equipment, plastic parts and other items for vendors of consumer and industrial products.

