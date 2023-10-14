Ball State taps into geothermal power, unlocking low-cost, clean energy

Oct. 14—MUNCIE — A viable answer to the question of how to tap an abundant source of clean power without incurring exorbitant costs lies about 500 feet underground, according to officials at Ball State University.

Geothermal power — converting steam from hot, porous rocks below the earth's surface and using it to power generators — currently comprises less than 0.5% of the nation's electricity.

But, 11 years after bringing the nation's largest closed-loop geothermal heating and cooling system online, the university has trimmed its carbon emissions nearly in half and remains on course for complete carbon neutrality by 2030, according to Jim Lowe, Ball State's associate vice president for facilities planning and management.

The project has helped raise awareness of geothermal energy as an emissions-free alternative power source, Lowe said. According to U.S. Department of Energy estimates, enough energy exists underground to power the entire country five times over.

Tapping into it, however, and converting it to usable form in a cost-effective manner remains a complex task.

"I don't think there's any obstacles to designing and installing a system," Lowe said as he stood outside one of two energy centers on campus that house heat pump chillers designed to circulate water through the system. "There are no barriers to it. It's, where do you find funding sources?"

In Ball State's case, the $83 million needed to cover the costs of the project came from state appropriations and federal grants. Lowe sees that as a worthwhile investment given the dividends the project has already provided. In addition to cutting the university's carbon footprint in half, the project has yielded nearly $2 million in annual savings for its energy budget.

Those benefits — both financial and environmental — underscore geothermal power's potential to transform both economies and legislative policy, advocates say.

In a May 2019 report, Dr. Susan G. Hamm, director of the Geothermal Technologies Office at the U.S. Department of Energy, noted that sources for geothermal power are nearly universal.

"Geothermal is an increasingly valuable contributor to energy diversity, and for good reason," Hamm wrote in "GeoVision: Harnessing The Heat Beneath Our Feet."

"It's an 'always-on,' renewable, 50-state solution that can provide flexible electricity and heating and cooling solutions to all Americans."

Indiana currently encourages residential use of geothermal power through a property tax deduction, but no similar inducements are available for commercial or municipal use.

"Expanding this tax deduction to businesses or other entities would require a statutory change by the Indiana General Assembly," said Barry Sneed, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Despite some hopeful assessments, experts acknowledge that, if there weren't difficulties to utilizing the vast reservoirs of heated steam and water underground, geothermal would be considerably more common.

The Ball State system, for example, required more than 3,600 boreholes to be drilled to a depth of between 400 and 500 feet. Those borehole fields — at two separate locations on campus — consist of about 1,800 holes each, with holes being spaced about 15 feet apart.

That kind of precision drilling isn't cheap — Lowe estimates that when the drilling was being done in the early 2010s, each hole cost about $8,000. He said today, that figure is likely closer to $12,000.

"When you add up 3,600 boreholes, that's a big amount of money," he said.

Other experts pointed to unexpected surveying costs as another factor.

"There are quite a few upfront costs," said Todd Thompson, director of the Indiana Geological Survey. "Drilling holes is expensive, and so is the infrastructure to drive it. The thermal potential of the rocks is not always as well known.

"Learning the geology of the area might be an important thing to do, and typing the geothermal potential is important. There's a cost to that, and those costs might be prohibitive."

Lowe said that in Ball State's case, as funding resources continued to be identified, momentum for the project inevitably grew.

"It took internally the support of the president and others at the time to say, we're going to make this our No. 1 project," Lowe said. "Then it took the support of the General Assembly and the governor, so that has provided us the opportunity to do this."

Lowe said financial and logistical challenges shouldn't discourage city governments and businesses from getting creative in seeking funding for projects like Ball State's. He said that in addition to grant opportunities in annual federal budget programs, he expects channels to continue to open at the state level.

"In 2009, the Obama administration was stimulating the economy and was providing funds, much like the Inflation Reduction Act today," he said. "There are embedded in those (programs) opportunities to reduce energy usage and so forth."

