A ball (and temperature) drop: New Year's weekend brings colder weather

The ball won’t be the only thing dropping this New Year’s as temperatures in Florida plan to fall for the weekend.

A cold front has come through Gainesville, bringing cold temperatures. The National Weather Service’s detailed forecast shows the temperatures dropping Thursday with a high near 62 and a low near 44. However, Friday is when the significant chill begins.

Meteorologist Pete Wolf of the National Weather Service (NWS) Jacksonville office said the cold front has come from a storm system that brought extreme blizzards to the North-Central Plains. It began to move across the Southeast this week and came across the Gainesville area Wednesday night.

“It's kind of cloudy and temperatures aren't going anywhere,” he said. “We're stuck in the 50s at the moment… Starting Friday through the holiday weekend, it's gonna be chilly.”

Friday will boast a high near 57 with wind gusts as high as 23 mph and partly sunny conditions gradually becoming sunny. Temperatures will drop to a low around 35 overnight with possible patchy frost in areas sheltered from wind.

A map of Florida's high temperatures and chance of precipitation for Friday, Dec. 29.

Saturday also will be chilly but sunny with a high near 57 and wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 34 and areas of frost are likely after 5 a.m.

On Sunday, New Year’s Eve, areas of frost are likely before 9 a.m., but temperatures begin to just slightly increase again. Conditions are expected to be sunny and clear with a high around 62, dropping to a low around 40 overnight.

A map of Florida's low temperatures overnight Sunday, Dec. 31 and ending Monday, Jan. 1.

On Monday, New Year’s Day, it will be sunny with a high near 67. Nighttime may bring some rain — there’s a 20% chance of showers after 8 p.m. — and it’ll be mostly cloudy with a low around 42.

Wolf said temperatures are around 10 degrees below normal, with average temperatures for this time of year being near 70 for highs and mid-40s for lows. However, it is not record-breaking since it is Florida’s wintertime.

The rest of the week will seem to follow the same trend, with highs forecasted to be in the 60s and lows in the 40s, and Wolf says another cold front will move through around New Year’s.

The city of Gainesville will activate its Cold Night Shelter (CNS) program in anticipation of the severe weather from Thursday, Dec. 28 to Sunday, Dec. 31. It is expected to remain open until overnight low temperatures are above 45.

St. Francis House and GRACE Marketplace at the Empowerment Center will serve as Cold Night Shelters as long as overnight temperatures remain below 45. St. Francis House provides temporary shelter for families, women and children. GRACE Marketplace primarily serves individual adults.

