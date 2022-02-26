Ball On Top 40 Most Influential Government, Policy Leaders List​

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has been recognized by the Maryland Daily Record as one of the top 40 most influential government and policy leaders in the state. Ball told the Daily Record that his most significant professional accomplishment has been "stewardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Howard County becoming the first jurisdiction in the state with a vaccination rate higher than 80 percent."

Ball described his most important life lesson as "learning the power of compassion.”

“It is humbling and gratifying to receive recognition for effective leadership,” Ball said. “We work hard every day on behalf of our community, and constantly strive to make Howard County the best place to live, work, play and grow for all.”



This is the first time Ball has been recognized on the power 40 list.

This article originally appeared on the Ellicott City Patch