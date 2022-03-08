Ballenger Creek Middle victims out of hospital, police investigating irritant incident

Mar. 8—With students and staff out of the hospital, police are continuing to investigate the irritant released at Ballenger Creek Middle School on Friday that led to an evacuation.

An unknown irritant released into the air at the middle school around 10:15 a.m. resulted in five students and one staff member being taken to the hospital, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and Frederick County Public Schools.

Eric Louérs-Phillips, FCPS director of public affairs, confirmed Monday that the students and staff member were seen at Frederick Health Hospital Friday and released later that day.

Police believe a student is linked to the incident.

"We think a student is involved in this," Lt. Jason Deater said Monday. "We are conducting an active criminal investigation."

Deater, commander of the FCSO school resource officer unit, said the Sheriff's Office is exploring all avenues and would release more information as it becomes available.

As per FCPS policy, Louérs-Phillips said any student or students involved would face school-based consequences, in addition to possible criminal penalties.

