Larsa Pippen’s affair heats up for the holidays as her new man’s ex vacations in Miami

Madeleine Marr

Usually, scorned women don’t vacation in the city where their husbands were caught up in an affair. But hey, we can’t blame Montana Yao. Miami is so nice this time of year.

Yes, Yao, the estranged wife of Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley, was spotted with their toddler in the Magic City over the weekend.

Earlier this month, the Instagram model filed for divorce from the shooting guard after pics emerged of him walking hand in hand with the former “Real Housewives of Miami” star at a local mall.

Makai and mom played together at South Pointe Park and the beach, as per Yao’s Instagram feed; another post sees her walking in the lobby of what appears to be 1 Hotel South Beach, winking at the camera and smiling.

Commenters were supportive of her Mommy and Me trip down south.

“Yasss, my good sis. I love when a woman bounces back and f---s sh-- up. Live it up.”

Larsa Pippen apparently has a famous new boyfriend — and his wife’s not happy

“He will love you 1000x more for all this, girl! You’re strong af! And though you don’t have to, you’re proving just how graceful and wonderful of a woman you are by focusing on #1 the baby.”

“Amazing mother, strong woman.”

While Yao enjoyed her time down south, Pippen, 46, and her baller beau, 24, were celebrating the holidays in his home state of Minnesota, posing in front of a giant Christmas tree, Page Six reports.

Larsa Pippen just announced her return home to South Florida — in a hot pink bikini

The court filing seemed to give Beasley the green light to pursue Scottie Pippen’s ex even further.

We will be watching the jewelry designer’s social media for when she goes Instagram official with her younger guy, because you know that’s coming.

