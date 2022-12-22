Ballet company ‘heartbroken’ after $20,000 worth of ‘Nutcracker’ props stolen in Georgia

A ballet company in Georgia was devastated after it discovered $20,000 worth of “The Nutcracker” props had been stolen from its studio.

The Northeast Atlanta Ballet company in Lilburn was burglarized the week before Christmas, according to the studio’s Facebook page.

“I am so heartbroken,” the ballet company wrote on Facebook. “I just can’t understand why someone would target an organization that works so hard for the youth and for our community.”

Many of the stolen items were handmade and included “The Nutcracker” props, set pieces and backdrops, according to the company’s GoFundMe.

“Many of these items were handcrafted and are very difficult to replace,” the company said on its fundraiser page.

Two men were seen on surveillance footage stealing a 20-foot trailer with “The Nutcracker” props inside at about 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 11Alive reported.

The missing items shouldn’t impact any performances during the 2023 season, but replacing the one-of-a-kind items may take time, the company told 11Alive.

Police have not publicly announced any suspects or arrests regarding the burglary.

Lilburn is about 25 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Dad dies after saving his 12-year-old son from burning house in Georgia. ‘My hero’

Pilot’s 437-mile flight path spreads Christmas cheer across Florida sky. Take a look

Stolen passwords used to access Ring cameras and livestream fake calls to cops, feds say

Thieves befriend 88-year-old at Walmart to sell her car on Craigslist, Florida cops say