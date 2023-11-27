Ballistics examiners withhold answers that could help defendants, Iowa State professors say

An exhibit submitted in a Polk County murder trial compares grooves on two fired bullet casings. A new Iowa State University paper argues many forensic ballistics examiners are wrongly reporting non-matches, which might be helpful to defendants, as inconclusive.

In any trial involving a shooting, there's a good chance that sooner or later the jury will hear testimony from a forensic ballistics examiner.

Ballistics testing, and in particular the study of microscopic scratches or tool marks left on a spent cartridge as it is fired and ejected from a gun, is among the most common forms of forensic evidence. Experts routinely take the stand to testify whether casings found at a crime scene match casings test-fired from a gun linked to a suspect.

Trained examiners are very good at what they do, "amazingly near perfect," in the words of Gary Wells, an Iowa State University professor who recently coauthored a major study to validate forensic techniques. Nonetheless, in a new paper in the Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition, Wells and fellow ISU professor Andrew Smith are blowing the whistle on forensic examiners who they say systemically report non-match results as "inconclusive," in effect denying what could be critical evidence for criminal defendants.

"This is a terrible injustice to innocent people who are counting on expert examiners to issue a report showing that their gun was not involved but instead are left defenseless by a report that says the result was inconclusive,” Wells said in a news release about the paper, which was published in the journal in August.

A leading ballistics expert, asked by the Register to comment on the findings, argued the paper disregards the challenges of distinguishing bad samples from marks left by different guns.

But in an interview, Wells and Smith said that between personal bias, lab policies and what they believe is a flawed response scale used by examiners, the system makes it easy for exculpatory results to instead be reported as inconclusive, meaning prosecutors likely won't call the examiner as a witness or even share the evidence with the defense.

"In fact, what defense attorneys should be doing, which they didn't know, is always put the guy who reaches an inconclusive decision on the stand, right?" Wells said. "And find out, well, no, it didn't match."

What the study of 228 trained firearms examiners found

Two bullets are set up to do a side-by-side comparison under a microscope at at a crime lab.

The study underlying Wells and Smith's new paper was conducted with 228 trained firearms examiners from around the country, asking them to evaluate pairs of cartridge casings fired from the same type of gun on a 5-point scale used by the Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners. The results were published in May.

When the examiners reported two casings were conclusively from the same source, they were nearly always right, with only five false positives out of 856 results. Likewise, when the examiners conclusively declared two casings had been fired by different guns, they were correct 572 times and wrong exactly once.

But examiners using the scale also can declare their results inconclusive, and the results in those cases were decidedly unequal. The study found that examiners were six times more likely to call two cartridges fired from different guns inconclusive than they were for same-source pairs.

Ballistics examination is a century-old forensic discipline but has come under increased scrutiny from scientists and courts in recent years. While the most recent study found examiners were very accurate when reporting same-source and different source findings, a 2020 study, also involving an ISU researcher, found a huge problem of reproducibility: Examiners asked to retest certain samples frequently contradicted their earlier findings, and retests by other examiners reached different conclusions even more often.

That 2020 report in particular has gotten judicial attention. The Maryland Supreme Court in June cited it in a ruling greatly limiting when and how ballistics evidence can be introduced at trials.

Study authors hypothesize that response bias may be a factor

Smith and Wells are both psychologists who specialize in memory and decisionmaking, and set out to try to explain the discrepancy between the accuracy of examinations reaching positive conclusions and the inconsistency in inconclusive findings. Their hypothesis: Some examiners report inconclusive findings even when they detect a non-match, and "examiner response bias causes discrepancy between examiners’ internal beliefs and external reports."

Using mathematical decision-making models, the two wrote in their new paper, it's clear some examiners are reporting inconclusive results even when they clearly know the right answer.

"There was virtually no uncertainty in the minds of examiners as to whether they were examining an actual match or actual non-match" for one of the gun types tested, the two write. "Consistent with our response bias hypothesis, there is a clear discrepancy between forensic examiners' internal knowledge that they are examining an actual non-match and their external report of inconclusive."

How large is that discrepancy? For one gun type, the authors found, the results were reported as inconclusive on 32% of non-matches but less than 1% of matches. Even that might understate the issue, Smith said, since the examiners knew they were taking part in a validation study and might have shown more care than usual.

Why are more non-matches labeled inconclusive?

Wells and Smith point to several possible explanations, starting with a pro-prosecution bias by examiners who are usually retained by prosecutors or work for law enforcement agencies themselves.

There are other reasons examiners might be reluctant to conclusively exclude a given gun from being a match. A gun might leave inconsistent marks if its internal components are dirty or have been replaced. In fact, some crime labs as a matter of policy prohibit casing examiners from definitively excluding a gun from being a match based on individual tool marks.

Smith suspects some of the 15% to 20% of examiners who consistently reported inconclusive results on non-matches in the study were following their training and employers' policies to do so.

"It's sort of the people who weren't thoughtful enough," he said. "That's what allowed us to kind of catch them in the act of rendering inconclusives despite being able to know that (they're) looking at an actual mismatch."

Officials at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Criminalistics Laboratory, the primary ballistics matching lab in the state, did not respond to questions about the ISU paper, including whether the DCI lab has a policy restricting examiners from reporting non-match results.

Ballistics expert: Paper understates difficulty of definitively declaring a non-match

In this 2005 file photo, a criminalist at the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation looks over one of more than 3,300 guns the agency uses for reference in its ballistics lab.

Asked about the paper, a veteran ballistics expert said he "outright rejects" the claim that there is a systemic problem of misreporting exclusions as inconclusives, and said the paper's authors understate the difficulty of distinguishing normal, expected variations in marks left by a single gun from those of two different weapons.

"To come to the final conclusion of an exclusion based on individual characteristics is one of the hardest things we do because there are many normal, expected reasons for variations at this level of tool marks," said Michael Haag, a retired police forensics examiner, ballistics textbook author and board officer with the Association of Firearm and Tool Mark Examiners. He said he was speaking on his own behalf and not any organization's.

Examiners can be asked to examine evidence that has spent time outside exposed to the elements, be damaged or deformed, be imprinted on different types of cartridge metal, or otherwise have factors that make it hard to determine whether differences between the samples are due to environmental factors or just different guns, Haag said. None of those factors was part of the May 2023 validation study, however.

Haag said the blanket policies at some labs restricting examiners from reporting exclusion results are an "extreme approach" to avoiding false negatives, but that examiners need to be open to the possibility that a gun has been altered in ways that would produce non-matching results.

"The simple determination of source should always be described in such a way to account for alteration," he said. "It is for this very reason ... that inconclusive should be employed when the examiner cannot be certain that alteration or lack of reproducibility is in play in the examination."

Are examiners asking the right question?

One suggestion Wells and Smith have to address the problem goes back to the AFTME response scale used by examiners. On that scale, a match is described as a same-source conclusion, and an elimination is termed a different-source conclusion.

Smith thinks that language makes examiners too reluctant to describe non-matching samples as different-source, since the same gun could theoretically be contaminated or altered to produce different marks. A better scale, he said, would simply ask: Does it match or not? And leave it to the attorneys to make the case for what that means.

"These individuals are trained in a perceptual task. Instead of asking (if two casings come from the same gun), what they should be asked instead, is: Do these match or not, or to what extent do these match or mismatch, which is a completely perceptual question," Smith said. "And then a prosecutor could always follow up, if they said it's a mismatch, by asking subsequent questions like: Is there evidence of alteration? Is there evidence of degradation?”

Haag: Examiners need more information, and more skepticism

Haag, the veteran examiner, said he's open to different terminology but doesn't think there's a problem asking examiners to form opinions on whether two bullets were fired by one gun.

"The claim that a 'perceptual' question is being asked of the scientist is odd to me," he said. "All questions are perceived. All data is perceived. Interpretation in all forms and in all sciences is directly connected to perception."

While Haag doesn't believe examiners themselves have a systemic problem, he has his own ideas to improve the profession from his decades of experience. Examiners should have as much information as possible about the crime scene and circumstances of a shooting, he said, but should work separately from the culture and administrative system of law enforcement.

Many examiners, he said, now think labs should be separated from police agencies and run as independent investigative services, available to work for both prosecution and defense.

"I am of the strong belief that the answer to some of the points being raised by (Wells and Smith) are actually making sure that the scientist has all relevant information, but is trained to be skeptical of it," he said. "... There is actually more risk, in my opinion, of an investigative direction being missed because a well-trained, interested forensic scientist did not even know that a question existed because information was not conveyed."

Whether through changes in how examiners do their work, or better education for judges and attorneys, Wells said he hopes the new paper shines a light on an issue that calls into question the integrity of criminal prosecutions.

"There's good reason to believe that there may very well be innocent people who've been convicted who would not have been convicted had the jury known that the casings from the crime scene did not match the suspect's gun, but instead at most they've heard 'inconclusive,' or they heard nothing," he said.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ballistics examiners wrongly describe some results, Iowa State profs say