Ballistics match nets 17 years in prison for 'career criminal' who shot up St. Paul house

Jul. 13—A St. Paul man who shot up a house in 2019 was sentenced Monday to 17 and a half years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm after investigators were able to link casings at the scene with his gun.

Curtis A.J. Harrell, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz in federal court in St. Paul.

"This individual has a long history of carrying guns and committing violent felonies," said Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk. "Thanks to the hard work of investigators and the use of NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistic Information Network) technology, this armed career criminal is off the streets."

According to court documents, on Jan. 16, 2019, St. Paul police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Charles Avenue in St. Paul. Four gunshots were fired at a house, which was occupied by two adults and a 2-year old child.

Officers were able to recover the four 9 mm shell casings from the scene and later located a Buick Lucerne, registered to Harrell that was at the scene of the shooting. Following a search of the vehicle and Harrell's apartment, a loaded Glock 26 9 mm firearm and 9 mm ammunition was found inside his apartment.

Ballistic testing showed that the casings recovered at the scene matched the Glock found in Harrell's car.

In his plea agreement, Harrell admitted to owning the gun that was used to shoot at the house. Because he has multiple prior felony convictions, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.