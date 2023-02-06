Balloon Controversy Threatens to Deepen China Stock Losses

6
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended losses as tension with the US over a suspected spy balloon triggered fears of economic retaliation by the Biden administration.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese stocks trading in Hong Kong, slumped 2.7% Monday, taking its decline from a January high to 7.5%. The CSI 300 benchmark of mainland shares closed down 1.3%, capping its worst day since Dec. 20.

READ: US Sends Divers After China Balloon While Weighing Response (2)

The developments are a reminder of the geopolitical risks of investing in China, pouring cold water over bullish sentiment that’s been prevalent since Beijing’s Covid Zero exit. Weakness was already showing in Chinese stocks as the reopening rally cooled last week. The nation’s clash with the US, which led to the postponement of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, may accelerate the market’s downshift.

READ: China Reopening Rally Hits a Stumbling Block: Taking Stock

“Both sides will likely impose more export bans on technology in different industries,” Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Groep NV, wrote in a note. “This is a new threat to supply chain disruption, although the risk of logistical disruption from Covid restrictions has now disappeared.”

President Joe Biden is under pressure to take a strong stance against any perception of Chinese infringement. That may mean the episode is raised in his State of the Union speech Tuesday. Blinken could go also ahead with the visit to China, but with a much tougher message than planned.

Investors are now keeping a keen eye on how the bilateral tension unfolds to assess whether Chinese stocks can resume their uptrend. The CSI 300 slipped on the verge of a bull market last week, suggesting a mix of profit taking and cautious outlook after hefty gains. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng China gauge is edging toward a technical correction after posting trough-to-peak gains of over 57%.

In the currency market, the yuan reversed an initial loss on Monday after the government set a stronger-than-expected reference rate for the currency.

Foreigners were net sellers of Chinese stocks for the second session, offloading 543 million yuan ($80.2 million) worth of shares. That comes after overseas funds scooped up a record amount of mainland shares in January.

“The episode should be a big surprise to investors given market’s previous expectation was that Sino-US relationship could improve after the now called-off Blinken visit,” said Willer Chen, senior research analyst Forsyth Barr Asia.

--With assistance from Chester Yung, Rebecca Choong Wilkins and Charlotte Yang.

(Updates with prices as of market close)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BOE’s Next Move Is Likely Another Rate Rise, Policy Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann has urged her fellow rate-setters to “stay the course” to carry on raising interest rates even though markets are betting on the approaching end of the most aggressive hiking cycle in three decades.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Pro

  • Modi Comes Under India Opposition Fire Over Adani Links

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s parliament was adjourned for a third day as the opposition sought to draw attention to what they describe as the close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani ahead of national elections due next year. Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Prot

  • Russia ready to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', Rosneft says

    Russia was willing to meet India's oil needs at 'market price', the CEO of top Russian oil major told Reuters on Monday. In December last year, the Group of Seven, the European Union and Australia enforced a price cap on crude oil at $60 per barrel, aiming to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine and preserve stability on the global oil market. Russia has emerged as the largest supplier of oil to India, replacing Iraq.

  • Pelicans down Lakers, James 36 points from NBA record, Curry hurt in Warriors win

    The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.James scored 27 points and now needs 36 to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387.

  • The best moments of the 2023 Grammy Awards, from Harry Styles' superfan to a stunned Lizzo

    The 2023 Grammy Awards had many moments certain to be remembered long after we've forgotten who won the top honors. Our picks for the night's best.

  • Dell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc., facing plummeting demand for personal computers, will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, becoming the latest technology company to announce it will let thousands of employees go.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond

  • Steve Eisman of ‘Big Short’ Fame Sees a New Paradigm Unfolding in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the recent rally in everything from tech stocks to crypto, says Steve Eisman.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsThe Neuberger Berman Group portfolio manager, who famously bet agai

  • FTX Wants Politicians, PACs to Return Donations—And May Sue to Recover Funds

    The public request echoed previous statements but set a February deadline.

  • US economy could see 'second chapter' in pandemic price surge

    Another inflation spike could take hold in the U.S. economy as a result of China reopening its economy from COVID-19 lockdowns, according to one analyst.

  • New Illinois Supreme Court justices got major boost from hidden spending by Democratic group

    “It’s amazing. It denied the public, the news media and the people who participated in the campaigns full knowledge of what’s going on,” said Kent Redfield, an Illinois campaign finance expert and professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois at Springfield.

  • Hunter Biden's art dealer says his work is 'important.' Why the paintings factor into GOP probes.

    Hunter Biden's art dealer says he'll be "one of the most consequential artists in this century." House Republicans are investigating his art sales.

  • From Within: Cowboys promote Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator

    The Cowboys promotion of Brian Schottenheimer isn't a flashy hire, but one that could bring much-needed wrinkles in Dallas. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Adani crisis sparks protests and arrests; sell-off losses top $110 billion

    NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) -The crisis engulfing the Adani group intensified on Monday as dozens of members India's main opposition party were detained by police during protests, and parliament was suspended again due to disruptions over the saga. Adani shares continued their freefall, with the conglomerate's cumulative market value loss topping $110 billion. The crisis was triggered by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's Jan. 24 report that accused the Adani group of stock manipulation, unsustainable debt and use of tax havens.

  • Indian shares fall on rate fears, foreign investor selloff

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by tech stocks after a strong U.S. jobs report renewed fears of the Federal Reserve sustaining aggressive rate hikes for longer, while foreign investors continued to sell. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.50% lower at 17,764.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.55% to 60,506.90. Thirty-four of the Nifty 50 constituents declined, with Divi's Laboratories extending losses after reporting lesser-than-expected consolidated net profit in the third quarter, on Friday.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sysco Corp. is rated is rated a Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Marijuana users have a constitutional right to own firearms, judge rules

    Marijuana users have a constitutional right to own firearms, a federal judge in Oklahoma City ruled Friday, marking the latest challenge to firearms regulations.

  • No. 1 South Carolina rallies to stay unbeaten, fend off plucky No. 5 UConn in championship rematch

    The Gamecocks slowly pulled away late in the fourth to defeat UConn, 81-77, in a sold-out and roaring “white out” XL Center crowd on Sunday despite their reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston not making a field goal until the second half.

  • Marine veteran gets 5 years for assaulting police at Capitol riot

    Daniel Ray Caldwell, 51, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon.

  • The Year’s Emerging-Market Rally Is Already in Danger of Slowing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cracks are appearing in Wall Street’s bullish case for emerging markets as hurdles — from Adani Group’s $108 billion rout to the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking plans — prompt a more selective approach to investment.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offe

  • Big Tech just added to a shrinking forecast, but maybe Bob Iger can brighten the mood

    Wall Street's earnings expectations for the year have been diving, and the news could get worse once they factor in disappointing results from Big Tech.