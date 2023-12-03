Balloon release held after 5-year-old’s death in Downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, people gathered in downtown Kansas City to honor and remember the life of 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor.

“We are Grayson’s voice. We are his voice, and we are going to march until there is justice,” Victoria Shaw, who was at the memorial service, said.

five-year-old Grayson O’Connor died Monday after falling from a window of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Kansas City.

Missouri mother of 6 killed in Sunday Cass County crash, husband says ‘roads were icy’

O’Connor’s memorial service was held at 1005 Grand Boulevard near the spot where the five-year-old died.

“Today was about coming out and paying honor and tribute to Grayson’s life,” community activist Jay Marcel said. “It was about the city coming together for justice. It was a call for justice. It was a call for our prosecutor’s office here in Jackson County, a call for our police department and it was a call for peace, a call for love.”

Neighbors of O’Connor and community activists spoke during the service.

They encouraged people to continue to honor and remember Grayson O’Connor as the Kansas City, MO Police Department continues its investigation into the five-year-old’s death.

“It’s going to take this community to push the prosecutor’s office to push the police department for justice,” Marcel said. “Call every elected official you know. Call everybody you know, from the mayor to the county executive. Call the police chief, the sheriff because if they want justice, then something will be done.”

Green and white balloons, along with toys and other items are now on display at Grayson’s memorial site.

“Grayson had people travel from hours away to be here today, and that just goes to show that this five-year-old boy has touched more lives than some people can touch in 65,” Marcel said.

Missouri mother of 6 killed in Sunday Cass County crash, husband says ‘roads were icy’

The Kansas City, MO Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this week, police named O’Connor’s mother as a “subject of interest” but did not give any other details as to why.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.