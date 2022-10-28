Ballot-box faceoffs in Arizona, Proud Boys protest at Penn State and Musk's Twitter ... everywhere

The founder of the Proud Boys ends up not speaking in Pennsylvania. A judge considers whether to weigh in on organized voter intimidation in Arizona. A jury issues a guilty verdict for gang members who plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

And then there's Twitter and Elon Musk.

Will Carless is out this week, but he and his colleagues are always keeping tabs on the news. It's the week in extremism:

First, Twitter turmoil

Elon Musk in February 2022. The tech billionaire has spent months in a high-profile bid to take over Twitter.

It appears Elon Musk has finalized his purchase of Twitter, the culmination of the on- and then off- and then on-again deal that has roiled the social media company for months.

Musk has sent signals in recent days that he plans to go through with his takeover, including changing his bio to "Chief Twit" and posting a video clip of himself carrying a porcelain sink into Twitter’s headquarters.

But Twitter, as with so many other social media platforms, remains roiled not only by its own business travails but by a persistent struggle to handle extremism, disinformation and hate speech on its site.

We've looked at this issue across the Twitterscape:

Hate speech: Will free speech mean more hate speech on Twitter under Elon Musk?

Extremist groups: Twitter banned the Proud Boys, but they're still there

Whatever happens with Musk will be the news of the day. But the big news going forward will be which voices gain – or regain – access to one of the world's most powerful megaphones.

Our team at USA TODAY is updating Twitter news as it breaks. Follow the latest here.

McInnes in, then out, at Penn State

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 06: Gavin Mcinnes wears fake handcuffs backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. The demonstrators are calling for an end of censorship by social media companies. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775366099 ORIG FILE ID: 1154154864

For weeks, we've been watching the plans for a Penn State event with Gavin McInnes, the right-wing live-streamer, provocateur and founder of the extremist street gang the Proud Boys.

The event, hosted by the conservative student group Uncensored America, remained scheduled even as students launched a petition to stop it, blasting both McInnes' support of white nationalism and what they say was a track record of Proud Boys promoting violence at protests.

But on the night of the event, as a crowd of anti-McInnes protesters grew, the school canceled the appearance.

#BREAKING: Campus police at #PennState have canceled tonight's speech by Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes "in the interest of campus safety" after a large crowd of protestors showed up. https://t.co/OpiHTRP5uD — Will Carless (@willcarless) October 24, 2022

The cancelation didn't head off the clashing protests though. Police shut down the event amid reports of pepper-spraying by right-wing extremists, and at least one person was arrested.

What's next: These kinds of campus faceoffs – showcasing the tension between a push for "free speech" and a push for institutions to reject hate speech – are hardly new. But it's hard to imagine we won't see more of this between now and Election Day 2024.

Poll watchers in Arizona

Speaking of elections, the clash between democracy and extremism is already playing out as voters cast early ballots in states across the country, including in Arizona.

Groups with names like "Clean Elections USA" and "Lions of Liberty" have been directing their supporters to observe ballot drop-off locations across the state, and people have been seen monitoring and photographing voters for days.

The groups echo the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and often repeat election-fraud claims spread by the widely debunked documentary "2000 Mules." And the election-watchers have been seen wearing tactical gear, a move voting-rights advocates say is a clear attempt to intimidate voters.

Some of those groups have filed a lawsuit asking a judge to block the poll-watchers' actions, and a ruling could come by Friday.

One group of poll watchers announced Thursday that they tell their volunteers to stand down.

This isn't happening only in Arizona. As our colleagues in Detroit reported this week, Michigan is one of several states targeted by the America Project, an organization led by allies of former President Donald Trump to recruit citizen election monitors who are encouraged to photograph license plates, challenge voter eligibility and more.

In Michigan: Election conspiracists have a checklist for poll watchers: Show up armed

Bottom line: For years, disinformation and false claims of election fraud have led to concerns that people may try to intimidate voters into not voting. Cases in Arizona and elsewhere suggest that effort is now fully under way.

