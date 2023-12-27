Who will be on the ballot for the presidential primary in RI? Lineup takes shape on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE - The three-day candidate declaration period for Rhode Island's April 2 presidential preference primary begins Thursday.

Joe Biden, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, all have out-front supporters in the Ocean State, pledging to help them do what they need to do to get on the Rhode Island ballot.

The only question mark at this point is whether the former president Donald Trump will join them in an overwhelmingly blue state where he garnered only 38.6% of the vote in 2020. But Rhode Island GOP National Committeewoman Sue CIenki believes he will.

No block on Trump getting on the ballot in Rhode Island

Unlike in Colorado where a judge barred Trump from appearing on that state's Republican primary ballot, there is no block on the former president's candidacy in Rhode Island. In November, a federal judge threw out a lawsuit challenging Trump’s right to be on the presidential ballot here.

At that time, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. dismissed a lawsuit brought by write-in Republican presidential candidate John Anthony Castro, of Texas, based on a 1st Circuit Court Appeals ruling that Castro lacked standing in a nearly identical case in New Hampshire.

No one in Rhode Island GOP world has surfaced publicly, as of yet, to do the spade work, including the signature gathering necessary to get his name on the ballot. But that does not mean it will not happen.

Who will Rhode Island politicos be supporting?

By contrast, state Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Perik tells The Journal: "President Biden will be submitting a Letter of Intent ... I do not know any other Democrats that are filing. We have not been contacted ... We are scheduling signing parties and will send you a list."

Republican state Rep. Brian Newberry of North Smithfield is backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. When asked why, he told The Journal: "He is clearly the best candidate among the Republican contenders for the nomination with a series of proven policy victories as governor of one of our largest states."

"Trump has alienated far too many people to win a general election and the fact the Democrats and the press are propping him up because they want him to be the nominee as they see him as easier to beat is proof of that," Newberry said.

The Fungs - former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and his wife, Republican state Rep. Barbara-Ann Fenton-Fung - appear to be hedging their bets.

"Allan and I are going to be helping our friend Chris Christie and Nikki Haley get on the ballot," Fenton-Fung told The Journal this week. Haley is the former governor of South Carolina.

Christie came to Rhode Island to campaign with the former mayor in 2014 when he was running for Rhode Island governor, and at least once more after that, when Fung was running for Congress. At the time, Christie's son was a senior at Providence College, which brought him to Rhode Island with some regularity.

The former New Jersey governor and the former Cranston mayor are longtime friends.

Haley is state Republican National Committeeman Steve Frias' first choice. His reason: "Haley is a conservative who can win back the suburbs, has a moderate tone on abortion and is not likely to become a convicted felon."

Haley can also count former Rhode Island GOP Chairman Giovanni Cicione's help gathering signatures. He describes her as "the best option for the RIGOP and for [Republicans] nationally. Trump did a lot of good during his presidency but I believe he’s too divisive for the long term health of the party."

'Haley is a solid conservative with a broad appeal...[who] gives us the best chance of regaining the White House...[and] a fighting chance in local races," he continued.

More: GOP presidential hopeful sued to keep Donald Trump off the RI ballot. How Trump responded.

Cienki told The Journal the state GOP contacted the campaigns of all of the top-name Republican candidates who have made it this far, including Vivek Ramaswamy, the investor and former pharmaceutical company CEO running an "outsider campaign," but "we have not heard back from him."

"We also gave them the names of potential delegates so they can vet them'' she said, estimating the number of Republicans indicating an interest in becoming delegates at 102. Many - if not most - are not yet firmly aligned with any candidate, and waiting to see who is still in the race as the primaries get closer.

Cienki said the state GOP is planning a signature-gathering event will be at the party's Warwick headquarters on Thursday. More will follow.

How do candidates qualify?

As candidates’ statements of intent are filed, the RI Department of State Elections Division website will be updated here: https://vote.sos.ri.gov/Candidates/CandidateSearch.

Once they have declared, presidential candidates have until 4:00 p.m. on January 11 to submit their nomination papers to local boards of canvassers.

Presidential candidates must obtain 1,000 signatures of eligible voters in order to qualify for the Presidential Preference Primary ballot. Signature counts will also be updated on the ‘View Declared Candidates’ webpage as they are available, according to Secretary of State Gregg Amore's office.

Key dates on the run-up to the Rhode Island primary:

*December 28 - 30, 2023 Nomination papers for presidential candidates ready for pick up. *January 11, 2024 Deadline for presidential candidates to submit nomination papers to the local boards of canvassers.*January 24, 2024 Deadline for local boards of canvassers to certify presidential candidates' nomination papers to the RI Department of State. *January 25, 2024 Deadline to file objections to presidential candidates' nomination papers.*January 30, 2024 Deadline for presidential candidates to file affidavit of withdrawal. *January 31 - February 1, 2024 Period for delegate candidates to file Declarations of Candidacy and Pledge of Support forms.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI's 2024 presidential primary lineup takes shape. Who will be on it?