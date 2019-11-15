Will Ballots or Bullets Decide Hong Kong’s Upcoming Elections?

HONG KONG—“You have bullets. I have the right to vote.”

Those were words found on banners and posters hoisted during peaceful demonstrations when one million, then two million people marched toward the government headquarters here in June. The message was simple: If you’re fighting for democracy, don’t forget to register to vote, and be sure to show up when it’s time.

But before the ballots, the bullets have started flying. A trigger-happy and ill-trained police force is constantly itching for a skirmish, this week placing a shot point-blank into a young man's chest. And the populace continues looking for ways to fight back, while keeping in mind that the big battle should still be at the voting booth.

With Rising Violence, China Pushes Hong Kong Toward Civil War

In the rest of China, there is no real democracy, but the terms by which the British signed over their former colony to Beijing 20 years ago made this a very special place, where the central government was part of the same country, but under a different system—one that is designed to continually undergo democratic reforms.

Hong Kongers want to keep it that way, and have resorted to measures as innovative as they are desperate.

On Tuesday, riot police surrounded a university campus only to face flaming arrows and walls of fire, with those on the front lines supported by ordinary citizens who replenish necessary supplies.

Two days later, an elderly street cleaner died due to injuries sustained when he was hit during clashes.

Months of street-level resistance have been calculated by the protesters to translate into some degree of political ownership and Hong Kong will soon have the opportunity to exercise its right to vote—or will it?

District elections, where more than 1,100 candidates are running for 458 seats, are set for Nov. 24.

But the city’s pro-Beijing politicians, along with Chinese state-run media, have called for cleared streets and “a return to peace” as prerequisites for district elections. In particular, Global Times threatened on Wednesday that Beijing may mobilize its Armed Police Force and People’s Liberation Army in what it calls “direct intervention.” The outlet’s chief editor has characterized the “black bloc” at the vanguard of the protests and its supporters in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp as “ISIS-like terrorists.” Hong Kongers, however, see them as crucial figures in their quest to counter or even shake off the Chinese Communist Party’s influence in local governance.

The Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute has been consistently polling to monitor support levels for the Hong Kong government, the police force, and the black bloc movement. As of mid-October, over 70 percent of those polled wanted the city’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, to resign, while more than 80 percent agree that the city should have universal suffrage. (At present, Hong Kongers can vote for members of their legislative and district councils, but Beijing vets all candidates for the city’s top political leadership.)

More tellingly, since June, when the massive anti-government protests kicked off, there has been a shrinking portion of people who identify as politically neutral, and a growing population that consider themselves to be localist or part of the democratic camp.

And this is the statistic that the establishment worries about the most: support for Carrie Lam is at a mere 11 percent. Proximity to her could prove to be the downfall of some candidates running in this month’s district elections.

Last week, China Daily said in a report that “the wish for Western-style liberal democracy is a malignant virus that infects places with weakened ideological immune systems.” Translation: Beijing demands an ideological cleansing in Hong Kong. If the Chinese Communist Party had its way, democratic elections here, however limited they may be under the current system, would be null and void.

The situation deteriorated further after the death last week of Alex Chow, a 22-year-old man who sustained heavy injuries after falling from the third floor of a parking lot near a location where police were dispersing crowds. They subsequently faced allegations that they blocked an ambulance from reaching Chow. He was in critical condition for days and died of cardiac arrest.