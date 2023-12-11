Ballots set for 2024 municipal elections in most Orange County cities

Voters in Winter Park and Oakland will choose new mayors during municipal elections March 19, but four Orange County cities won’t have contested local races on the ballot because of a lack of candidates.

Qualifying for municipal office wrapped up Monday in Edgewood, Windermere and Winter Park while most of Orange County’s other cities concluded qualifying without a contested race. No election is required when a candidate is unopposed.

Orlando held city elections in November but other cities scheduled municipal elections to coincide with Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary when Democrats and Republicans vote to nominate their party’s White House contender.

Here is the list of 10 Orange County cities and the latest on their elections.

Apopka

Qualifying ends Wednesday for two City Council seats in Apopka, Orange County’s second-largest city.

Nadia Anderson so far is the lone candidate to qualify for Seat 3 now held by Kyle Becker.

Becker said in June he would not run for reelection.

He lost a bid in March to unseat Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson. Becker regained a post on Apopka City Council in a special election held in August to fill the unexpired term of Doug Bankson, who resigned to run for the state Legislature.

Voters also will decide Seat 4, a rematch of a 2022 race between incumbent Nick Nesta and Eric Mock.

Nesta won that election to fill the seat when Becker resigned to run for mayor, as required by law.

Belle Isle

The city of about 7,000 residents will not have a municipal election as incumbents Beth Lowell and Stanley Smith were elected by default when the city’s qualifying period ended in November without either drawing an opponent.

Eatonville

Seat 4 will be a rematch of the 2020 race between Marlin Daniels and Tarus Mack that was decided in court.

Mack, the incumbent in 2020, claimed a one-vote victory in the race but Daniels sued in circuit court where a judge invalidated two votes that had put Mack in the lead. One voter swore he didn’t vote for Mack and Circuit Judge Kevin Weiss decided another vote had been coerced with a promise that three months back rent would be forgiven.

Eatonville council challenger, who lost by one vote, alleges voter fraud

Voters also will decide the Seat 5 race between incumbent Wanda D. Randolph and Crystal Short-Bertrand.

Edgewood

As the lone qualifying candidate, restaurateur Beth Steele won one of the two at-large City Council seats.

According to the city charter, the mayor will recommend someone to serve in the other seat next year.

Maitland

Incumbent Mayor John Lowndes won a second term Nov. 30 when the qualifying period ended without a candidate to challenge him in the lone race on the city’s election ballot. A lawyer, Lowndes won his first term unopposed.

Oakland

Oakland, the west Orange County city of about 3,500 people, will pick a new mayor in March.

Kathy Stark, whose served two decades as mayor, declined to seek a new term.

Town Council member Salvador Ramos and Shane Taylor have qualified to replace her.

Michael Satterfield will retain Town Council Seat 2 as no one qualified to oppose him.

No candidates have sought to replace Ramos in Town Council Seat 3.

Council will appoint a successor after the new board is sworn in next year.

Ocoee

A judge decided last week that George Oliver can run for a seat on the Ocoee City Commission, overruling the commission, which followed legal advice to deny Oliver’s candidacy. He will face Nate Robertson, a first-time candidate.

Oliver had resigned his District 4 commission seat to run for mayor, a bid he lost.

Windermere

The Town will not be having an election in 2024.

Qualifying ended at noon Monday and three positions each drew a single candidate, all incumbents.

The unopposed incumbents are Mayor Jim O’Brien and council members Andy Williams and Brandi Haines.

Winter Garden

Voters in Winter Garden will decide two city commission seats.

Three candidates will vie for the District 2 seat with incumbent Ron Mueller opposed by challengers Danny “DJ” Culbertson and Iliana Jones.

The District 3 seat pits Chloe Johnson against Karen McNeil.

Incumbent commissioner Mark Maciel withdrew after qualifying for reelection.

District 4 Commissioner Colin Sharman won reelection without opposition.

Winter Park

Vice Mayor Sheila DeCiccio and first-time candidate Michael Cameron Sidawi will face off to be mayor.

Three candidates will vie for City Commission Seat 2 — Jason Johnson, Stockton Reeves and Craig Russell.

