Ballston Spa man arrested in Saratoga Springs robberies; Caught after new heist in village, police say

Feb. 23—BALLSTON SPA — Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of Saratoga Springs store robberies, as they investigated a fifth in Ballston Spa Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested Justin P. Rock, 37, of Ballston Spa, and charged him with four counts of first-degree robbery, felonies, Saratoga Springs police said.

He was arrested late Tuesday afternoon in Ballston Spa, after a similar robbery there at Midtown Wine & Spirits, 77 Milton Ave., police said.

Police in Ballston Spa responded to Midtown just before 5 p.m. Tuesday for a robbery similar to the four in Saratoga Springs, police said.

Ballston Spa police, along with Saratoga County Sheriff's deputies, state police and Saratoga Springs police all quickly became involved, police said.

They then soon found Rock at a residence on East High Street in the village and took him into custody.

Rock is accused in each of the four Saratoga Springs robberies of taking cash while implying he had a gun. No gun was reported observed in any instance, police said.

The first Saratoga Springs robbery happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday at the Super Smoke N' Save, 109 West Ave., police said.

Then a second at 1:45 a.m. Monday at the XtraMart, 154 South Broadway; Third at 4:22 p.m. Monday at I Love NY Pizza, 26 Congress St.; Fourth at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Post Time Wine & Spirits, 170 South Broadway, police said.

Rock was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

Charges in the Ballston Spa incident remained pending, police said.

"The Saratoga Springs Police Department would like to acknowledge the collaborative efforts of all those law enforcement agencies involved, as well as the public who assisted with the investigative efforts," police said in a release.

More from Saratoga Springs — The Daily Gazette

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The Saratoga Springs robbery locations:

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe