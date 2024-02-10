Ballymena: Drugs worth £225,000 seized in UDA-linked search

A man has been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £225,000 were seized during the search of a property in Ballymena in County Antrim on Saturday.

Police said the search in Harryville was part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Electronic devices and suspected stolen property were also seized.

The 48-year-old man remains in police custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply cultivating cannabis and theft.

"The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continues to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets, whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs," said Police Service of Northern Ireland (P=SNI) Insp Phelan.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.