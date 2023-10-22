Ballymoney house fire kills man in his 70s

A man has died in a house fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze in Coleraine Road in Ballymoney, County Antrim, shortly before 03:00 BST on Saturday.

They were able to bring two people in their 70s out of the semi-detached house, but the man died at the scene.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander Alan O'Neill said the fire appeared to be an accident.

The other resident of the house was taken to hospital to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation and shock.