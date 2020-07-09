Bally's Las Vegas to Reopen July 23

Resort to Resume Operations After Successful Las Vegas Reopenings of Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas and Harrah's Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, and the Gaming Floor and amenities at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

LAS VEGAS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars", "Caesars Entertainment" or the "Company") today announced plans to resume operations at Bally's Las Vegas on Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, following successful reopenings of Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah's Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas. As previously announced, the Company has also reopened the gaming floor and other amenities at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, as well as The LINQ Promenade, High Roller Observation Wheel, FLY LINQ and Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck.

"We continue to see solid customer interest in visiting Las Vegas this summer and, as a result, we are pleased to announce the reopening of Bally's Las Vegas – gaming, hotel, restaurants and other amenities – on July 23rd," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We have capped hotel occupancy at our other reopened Las Vegas properties and believe that opening another casino resort, rather than increasing hotel occupancy caps, better supports our enhanced focus on health and safety at this time," he added.

The following amenities will open at Bally's Las Vegas:

Food and Beverage

Burger Brasserie

Bucca di Beppo

Bally's Food Court

Tequila Taqueria

Lobby Bar

Sully's Bar

The all-new Indigo Lounge, overlooking the casino floor.

Shiver Bar

LaVazza

Pool

Blu Pool

The Company previously announced that it has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

The resumption of business at Bally's follows the reopening of Caesars regional casinos and hotels across the country, in addition to the Las Vegas properties mentioned above. Caesars will open its remaining Las Vegas properties in line with customer demand, regulatory requirements and any additional health and safety considerations.

Bally's Las Vegas will also follow the Company's previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on the Company's existing plans and practices in these areas. Caesars management is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

For a comprehensive list of amenities open at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Resorts, visit: www.caesars.com/las-vegas/open.

