Balmoral Show 2023: What to expect from day two

Thousands more people are expected to flock to day two of Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural event, the Balmoral Show, later.

This is the 154th Balmoral Show and the third since it was cancelled in spring 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event is on until Saturday at the Eikon Centre near Lisburn.

From sheep shearing to horse riding, here's your guide to what, where, when and how much on day two.

How do I get a ticket?

Organisers of the event ask that you purchase your tickets online in advance of travelling to the show.

Alternatively, a box-office facility is available on arrival to deal with any ticket-related issues.

There will be a many animals at the show but no dogs are allowed on site unless they are assistance dogs.

Ticket prices are:

Adult (18-65) - £25.00

Child (5-11) - £4.00

Over 65 - £19.00

Youth (12-18) - £18.00

If you're lucky enough to be under 5, the event is free.

What's happening on day two?

Events will take place from 08:00-19:00 BST.

Some events that might tickle ewe're fancy include the ultimate sheep shearing finals, taking place in the Shearing Pavilion.

A quad-bike stunt show in the main arena, horse-riding classes and even a a tug of war competition are among the other highlights.

Of course, to keep the tunes going, the Hugo Duncan Show will take to the BBC stage from 13:30-15:00 BST.

To see the full list of what's happening, you can find it all here.

How do I get to the Balmoral Show?

The Balmoral showgrounds are just outside the city of Lisburn.

If you're coming by train, Lisburn Train station is about 15 minutes away from the event. A complimentary shuttle bus service will run from the station to the event, operating regularly throughout the day.

By car, here's how to get to the show:

From the west and north west: Take the M1 to junction eight and follow the signs

From Lisburn: Take the Moira Road out of Lisburn and follow the signs

From Belfast and the north east: Travel south on the M1, coming off at Sprucefield and follow signs to Balmoral Park

The PSNI advise to leave enough time for your journey and only park in designated areas, while also following the signs and direction of police and marshals at the show.

You can find more information on travel here.

Do I need to bring an umbrella?

The weather forecast shows possible thundery showers throughout the day but also a warm 16C - so bring the brolly but prepare to ditch the coat.

Some thundery showers possible for the @balmoralshow on Wednesday & Thursday, but improving for Friday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/j2eopi47cG — BBC NI Weather (@bbcniweather) May 10, 2023

The Balmoral Show runs from Wednesday 10 May until Saturday 13 May at the Eikon Centre near Lisburn.