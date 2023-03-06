Balochistan: Nine security officers killed in suspected suicide attack

Nine security officers were killed and at least 13 others were wounded during a bomb attack in southwest Pakistan.

The blast happened in Balochistan province when the officers were returning to the provincial capital Quetta, after policing the Sibi festival, an annual cultural event.

Initial evidence suggests that it was a suicide attack, police say.

Images verified by the BBC show a police truck crushed and overturned, with blood stains on the ground.

Reuters reports that the attacker rammed a motorbike into the truck.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The Balochistan government has condemned the attack and said that an investigation is under way.

The area has been cordoned off and a bomb disposal team is on site to gather evidence, the authorities say.

Balochistan's Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said: "All such conspiracies against peace in the province will be made unsuccessful with the public's support."