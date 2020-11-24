Baloise Group Signs Contract to Fulfill IFRS 17 Reporting and Compliance Requirements With Systemorph Solution

Systemorph AG
·1 min read

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systemorph, a leader in data management solutions for insurance and banking, today announced that it signed a contract with Baloise Group to implement and run its IFRS 17 solution for Baloise Group to comply with the new international reporting standard.

The Systemorph IFRS 17 solution includes all group-wide calculation functions required to comply with the accounting standard and will be used by Baloise Group for its IFRS 17 reporting.

Baloise Group chose the Systemorph solution because it delivers an important part in the overall auditable end-to-end reporting process. This easy, transparent, consistent and custom-built solution to meet the specific Baloise Group requirements enhances the collaboration between actuarial, finance and IT departments.

After the implementation phase Systemorph will provide the IFRS 17 solution as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for Baloise Group.

About Systemorph:
Founded in Zurich in 2011 the Swiss-based Systemorph AG is a privately held technology company specialized in building data-driven software solutions for the financial services market. The company streamlines and simplifies management of data-centric functions by providing custom focused solutions with short implementation times and ongoing application management and support during the entire solution lifecycle at unmatched cost in a very customer friendly way.

Contact:
Andreas Grigull
49 177 268 1771
agrigull@systemorph.com


