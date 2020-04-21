Balsam Hill Makes Bulk Groceries Available Online Through Balsam Provisions

Christmas Tree Company Shifts E-commerce to Support Stay at Home Orders - Profits go to Charity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Balsam Hill, renowned for its meticulously designed, lifelike, artificial Christmas Trees, introduces Balsam Provisions, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Balsam Provisions is a new way for consumers to shop nonperishable food and household supplies without the grocery store. By repurposing its existing e-commerce infrastructure at warehouses, partnering with restaurant suppliers, and using its strong relationship with FedEx, Balsam Provisions offers bulk quantities of food and home essentials to be shipped directly to consumers. Any profits from Balsam Provisions sales will be donated to food banks including Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

A Balsam Hill warehouse in Harrisburg, Pa., receives pallets of food to ship around the country to orders at the Christmas tree retailer's website.

Balsam Provisions offers seven-pound cans of baked beans, two packs of 50-ounce cans of chicken noodle soup, 12 packs of paper towels, 25-pound bags of all-purpose white flour, 10- pound bags of various pastas, 60-roll packs of toilet paper and much more. Prices include product cost and FedEx shipping and handling charges to the contiguous 48 states.

"Shopping at Balsam Provisions puts food that was supposed to go to now-closed restaurants to good use while taking the pressure off strained grocery stores," said Balsam Hill CEO Mac Harman. "It's also another option to get food into the homes of people who, due to age or health conditions, should not go out."

Each year, Balsam Hill deliver tens of thousands of Christmas trees and décor items to customers nationwide. Since the holiday season is its busiest time of year, the company has extra capacity in Spring and Summer. This allows the company to temporarily repurpose its existing warehouses and delivery infrastructure to ship household essentials to customers' doorsteps across the United States.

About Balsam Brands

The flagship brand of Redwood City-headquartered Balsam Brands is Balsam Hill, renowned worldwide for its superbly crafted, lifelike Christmas Trees inspired by nature. Its exclusive True Needle™ Technology is modeled after real evergreen branches to beautifully replicate nature's design. Not only known for being life-like, Balsam Hill's patented technology including Flip Tree™, Instant Evergreen™, Candlelight™ LED and Easy Plug™ make assembly easier than ever.

The company was founded in 2006 by Thomas Harman, who was inspired to start Balsam Hill by a family member who was allergic to live trees but still wanted to create a festive atmosphere in his home during the holidays. When Thomas' search for a lifelike artificial Christmas tree came up empty-handed, he created Balsam Hill to make highly realistic artificial trees.

Today, Balsam Hill creates inspired home décor for all seasons and occasions, including realistic artificial florals that capture the beauty of spring. As a community leader, Balsam Brands engages in a variety of civic activities that help strengthen families and support those in need.

