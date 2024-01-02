Baltic leaders call for more air defense systems for Ukraine after Russia's latest attack

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called for more air defense systems for Ukraine following Russia's Jan. 2 large-scale missile attack against the country.

Nauseda wrote on X that "Ukrainians do wonders with the air defense the West has provided, but they need more." "Air defense systems to Ukraine now!"

Rinkevics also wrote that "Ukrainian air defense works well, but Ukraine must get more help."

"New Year’s celebrations are over and the West must get serious and act now," Rinkevics posted on X.

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine in the early hours of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv.

The attack killed at least five people and injured 119, including children, as of 4 p.m., according to the State Emergency Service. Critical infrastructure and industrial, civilian, and military facilities came under attack.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a total of 72 Russian missiles were shot down over Ukraine, including 59 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, three Kalibr cruise missiles, and all of the 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Russian forces launched at least 99 missiles of various types, preceded by a wave of Shahed "kamikaze" drones, according to the report.

"Another set of brutal Russian air strikes against Kyiv this morning, innocent civilians again being victims of the Russian terrorism," Rinkevics wrote.

