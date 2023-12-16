Baltic native Nickolas Lower named president and CEO of Federated Insurance

OWATONNA, MINNESOTA − Nicholas R. Lower, a native of Baltic and graduate of Garaway High School, has recently been named the new president and chief executive officer of Federated Insurance in Owatonna, Minnesota. He replaces the retiring Michael G. Kerr on Jan. 1.

Lower graduated from Muskingum University and joined Federated Insurance as a marketing representative in Ohio in 1999. Over the years, he has held all leadership roles in the company’s marketing function, leading to him being named director of marketing in 2017.

He has also overseen Federated’s association risk management services department and marketing administration and incentives areas. Most recently, he has served as president and chief operating officer and chaired Federated’s operations team. This gave him responsibility for the company’s marketing, field services, underwriting, information services, association risk management services functions, life operations and agency operations.

As president and CEO, Lower will now also assume greater responsibility for Federated’s claims, actuarial and human resources functions.

“Nick is among the most driven, disciplined and dedicated individuals to walk our halls,” Chairman Jeff Fetters said. “As a proven leader with extraordinary character, Nick energizes and elevates performance among us all. He brings a wealth of experience, operational knowledge and a deep care for Federated people and clients to this role. Nick and his wife Jessica will continue to reside in Owatonna and serve as phenomenal ambassadors for Federated Insurance, the value we bring to clients, the career opportunity we provide employees and the investments we make in our community.”

Founded in 1904, Federated Insurance is a national insurance and risk management organization that serves the property, casualty and life insurance needs of clients in select industries. The organization has more than 500 recommendations from local, state, regional and national associations and buying groups and is rated A+(Superior) by industry analyst A.M. Best.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Baltic native has been named president and CEO of Federated Insurance