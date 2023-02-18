In Baltics, Poland, grassroots groups strive to help Ukraine

KOSTYA MANENKOV and LIUDAS DAPKUS
·4 min read

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — In a dusty workshop in northern Lithuania, a dozen men are transforming hundreds of wheel rims into potbelly stoves to warm Ukrainians huddled in trenches and bomb shelters. As the sparks subside, one welder marks the countertop: 36 made that day. Hours later, they've reached 60.

People from across Lithuania send old wheel rims to the volunteers gathering weekly in Siauliai, the Baltic country’s fourth-largest city. Two cars loaded with wood stoves wait outside the workshop ahead of the long night drive south.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — three states on NATO’s eastern flank scarred by decades of Soviet-era occupation — have been among the top donors to Kyiv.

Linas Kojala, director of the Europe Studies Center in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, said Ukraine’s successful resistance “is a matter of existential importance” to the Baltic countries, which share its experience of Russian rule.

“Not only political elites, but entire societies are involved in supporting Ukraine,” Kojala told the AP.

In Siauliai, Edgaras Liakavicius said his team has sent about 600 stoves to Ukraine.

“Everybody here ... understands the situation of every man, every soldier, the conditions they live in now in Ukraine,” Liakavicius, who works for a local metal processing plant, told the AP.

Jaana Ratas, who heads an effort in Tallinn, Estonia to make camouflage nets for Ukrainian soldiers, echoed his words.

“My family and most Estonians, they still remember (the Soviet occupation),” she said.

Ratas chose a symbolic location for her project. Five days a week, Estonian and Ukrainian women gather at Tallinn’s Museum of Occupations and Freedom to weave the nets from donated fabrics.

Lyudmila Likhopud, a 76-year-old refugee from Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, said the work has lifted her out of depression.

“I started feeling that I can be useful,” she told the AP.

In Latvia’s capital of Riga, Anzhela Kazakova — who ran a furniture store in the Black Sea port of Odesa — is one of 30 Ukrainian refugees working for Atlas Aerospace, a drone manufacturer that has supplied more than 300 kits to the Ukrainian army.

Ivan Tolchinsky, Atlas Aerospace’s founder and CEO, grew up in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, held by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014. He had long petitioned both the EU and Ukraine to supply drones to Kyiv’s forces fighting the separatists. Final permission arrived a day before Moscow’s full-scale invasion, he said.

Atlas Aerospace has since increased production 20-fold, Tolchinsky said, and is planning to open a site in Ukraine despite withering Russian strikes on infrastructure.

Tolchinsky’s drones are just some of the weapons flowing to Kyiv from its Baltic allies. Together with their southern neighbor Poland — another NATO and European Union member with a history of Soviet oppression — the three small states rank among the biggest donors per gross domestic product helping Ukraine.

Lithuania, with a mere 2.8 million inhabitants, was the first country to send Stinger air defense missiles, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

One of the latest Lithuanian initiatives is a crowdfunding drive to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian drones and missiles. Launched in late January, it initially aimed to raise 5 million euros by the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion. That goal was reached within weeks, and organizers have since doubled it as donations keep flowing.

One fundraising group has grown into a major player that participates in international tenders purchasing military equipment for Kyiv.

“We have expanded 10 times in less than a year. (We used to supply) five drones in one batch, but now it’s 50 or more,” said Jonas Ohman, founder of the nongovernmental organization Blue/Yellow. The group recently won a bid for military optics, edging out rivals including the Indian military, and clinched a contract with an Israeli company for multi-purpose high sensitivity radars for Kyiv.

“It’s entirely another level now,” Ohman said.

In Poland, millions of zlotys have been raised to fund everything from advanced weapons to treating the wounded. Backed by over 220,000 contributors, journalist Slawomir Sierakowski was able to gather almost 25 million zlotys ($5.6 million) to buy an advanced Bayraktar drone for Ukraine.

Ohman, the head of the Lithuanian NGO, drew parallels between his compatriots’ readiness to help Kyiv and local partisan movements fighting Soviet rule after World War II.

“It is about personal responsibility in tough times," he said. “Just like in 1945 when (the) Soviets returned, the government was gone, but the struggle for freedom continued in the woods for years.”

___

Associated Press writer Joanna Kozlowska contributed to this report from London.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian general in charge of Azovstal assault is promoted

    Lieutenant-General Andrey Mrodvichev, who gave the order to assault the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, has been appointed as the new commander of the Central Military District of Russia. Source: Russian news outlet Kommersant, referring to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities Details: Mordvichev was the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk garrison in 2017.

  • United States ready to defend Baltic allies, defense secretary says

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States was ready to defend the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania if required, and will keep its military presence in the region. "We are committed to Article 5, you can bet on that", said Austin, referring to the requirement in the NATO Charter that each member of the alliance defend each other if they come under attack. Speaking in Tallinn after talks with Estonian leaders, he said the U.S. will continue to keep a "persistent, rotational" military presence in the region.

  • Binance Considers Severing US Ties in Face of Crypto Crackdown: Bloomberg

    The crypto exchange has been investigated by a host of U.S. regulators and government agencies.

  • Is the Economy Headed for Recession? Why a Downturn Probably Won’t Happen.

    Despite the Fed’s aggressive campaign of raising interest rates, the labor market is simply too strong these days for a serious economic slowdown. Unemployment claims are low, job vacancies are high and people have money to spend. Recent economic data, including Thursday’s lower-than-expected unemployment claims, suggests that the labor market remains strong, a key factor for keeping the economy going, says Gavekal Research co-founder and chief economist Anatole Kaletsk.

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Zelensky urges West to ‘hurry up’ before Putin ‘destroys many more lives’

    ‘There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,’ president tells Munich Security Conference

  • U.S. LNG producers poised to leapfrog rivals with three new projects

    At least three proposed U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants have likely found enough customers to receive financial approvals this year, according to Reuters calculations, developments that would make the country the world's largest LNG exporter for years to come. After a dearth of plant approvals last decade, developers have secured dozens of long-term contracts to finance new multibillion-dollar LNG plants. About a dozen developers hope to make final investment decisions (FID) this year.

  • David Lammy: ‘We should be seizing Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine’

    Labour is full square behind Nato and Ukraine. That is the message the party is sending this weekend – one designed, in turn, to show it is ready for government. Sir Keir Starmer was meant to be at the Munich security conference, following his secret trip to Ukraine this week, but striking airport staff have curtailed that plan.

  • NATO chief says 'time is now' for Turkey to ratify Finland and Sweden membership bids

    ANKARA (Reuters) -NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the "time is now" for Turkey to ratify applications by Finland and Sweden to join the defence alliance. Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week said she expects all NATO members to ratify the bids "without further delay". Finland and Sweden applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year and their membership bids have been ratified by all allies except Hungary and Turkey.

  • Illinois hobby club fears its balloon was shot down by the USAF; NORAD responds

    A lost pico balloon belonging to an Illinois-based hobbyist club has emerged as a possible candidate for one of the three mysterious objects down by the U.S. Air Force since last week.

  • War and indifference: What are Biden's intentions with Ukraine? | Napolitano

    What is Biden’s goal? Is it the expulsion of Russian troops from Ukraine, or is it the expulsion of Russian President Vladimir Putin from office?

  • NFL Mock Draft 2023: Todd McShay has Bears trading down, selecting Jalen Carter

    Todd McShay's post-Super Bowl mock draft has the Chicago Bears trading down and landing Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

  • SEC charges NBA legend Paul Pierce for touting EthereumMax cryptocurrency

    NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is the latest celebrity to find themselves under regulatory pressure following endorsements in the cryptocurrency space made over the last few years.

  • Europe’s Rebel Leader Woos Germany to Profit From Arms Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban refused to send weapons to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, saying he didn’t want his country to be dragged into a war. Last month, he hit out at the German government for agreeing to dispatch tanks. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnTrump Defends ‘Access Hollywood’ Hot Mic Comments in Carroll DepositionVince McMahon Is Asking $9 Billion for His Wrestling EmpireUnidentified Ballo

  • Too Shocked to Move, Professor Saw Gunman Appear and Open Fire

    EAST LANSING, Mich. — Professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz was standing at the front of Room 114 on the first floor of Berkey Hall on the Michigan State University campus on Monday evening, flipping through PowerPoint slides before a roomful of several dozen undergraduates. Suddenly, he heard a loud boom from outside the long, narrow classroom. Then another. And another. Probably a transformer, Díaz-Muñoz remembers thinking, something electrical that has gone wrong with the building. A moment later, he sa

  • As trains tear from L.A. to Vegas at 180 mph, bighorn sheep will have safe passage

    Three wildlife crossings have been added to a planned high-speed rail line project connecting Las Vegas and Southern California.

  • MJ Gleeson First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.22 (vs UK£0.34 in 1H 2022)

    MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£171.0m (down 1.5% from 1H 2022). Net...

  • LPA Group Reports Full Year 2022 Earnings

    LPA Group ( LON:LPA ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£19.3m (up 5.8% from FY 2021). Net...

  • Is MeVis Medical Solutions AG's (ETR:M3V) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

    MeVis Medical Solutions' (ETR:M3V) stock up by 7.1% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term...

  • Bundeswehr believes Ukraine will use Leopard tanks, Marder IFVs at front in March

    Ukraine will use Leopard battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) at the front in March 2023, German Chief of Defense General Eberhard Zorn wrote on Twitter on Feb. 16.

  • Stop Russia now to prevent a wider conflict, Estonia warns

    With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearing the one-year mark, a top Estonian defense leader warned that if Vladimir Putin is not stopped now, he could entangle the region in a larger conflict, perhaps one with even greater security implications for the U.S. Estonia, which borders Russia, was forcefully incorporated into the Soviet Union during World War II and gained its independence only with the Soviet collapse in 1991.