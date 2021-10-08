Baltimore 4-year-old’s mother arrested in child’s drug intoxication death

The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died last year from methadone intoxication has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, Baltimore police said Friday.

Deyonte Davis died Oct. 30, 2020, at Johns Hopkins Hospital Pediatrics, according to police.

Though investigators originally suspected no suspicious circumstances, an autopsy revealed the boy died of intoxication from the opioid drug methadone, which can be used to treat pain and addiction.

Baltimore police on Tuesday arrested Deyonte’s mother, Latosha Nance, 44. She has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a minor, reckless endangerment and making a false statement to police, according to online court records.

Nance, of the 1700 block of Darley Ave., is being held without bond at Central Booking, police said. She does not have an attorney listed online.

Officers arrived around 9:27 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020, at Johns Hopkins Hospital Pediatrics after being dispatched for a child’s death, according to police.

Medics had taken Deyonte to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The child showed no sign of trauma.

Police said autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found the child died of drug intoxication, prompting homicide detectives to take over the case.

The investigators interviewed “numerous” witnesses and consulted the city’s Child Protection Services agency and the State’s Attorney’s Office, according to police.