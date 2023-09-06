Baltimore Archdiocese warns it is nearing bankruptcy

The Baltimore Archdiocese announced in a letter Tuesday that church officials are considering filing for bankruptcy. The announcement comes after a new Maryland law going into effect Oct. 1 will eliminate the statute of limitations for victims of sexual abuse to file a lawsuit against the church. It will also raise a cap on noneconomic damages to $1.5 million per incident. It does not cap economic or punitive damages. Teresa Lancaster is a survivor of child sex abuse by an archdiocese priest in the 1970s. She isn't surprised by this latest development.

