Baltimore-area Jewish communities feeling impact of Hamas' deadly attack on Israel

BALTIMORE- After years of simmering tensions, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, a terrorist organization, has erupted into open warfare after a surprise attack by Hamas.

The death toll continues to rise as local Jewish leaders are galvanizing unity for the people of Israel.

There are lots of calls for peace in what appears to be just the tip of the iceberg of escalating war between the two countries.

Baltimore-area Jewish leaders say that all of America and the world should be paying attention to the terrorism now happening in the Holy Land.

"In terms of the ratio, the perspective, it's as though 10 9/11's have just happened in our country," said Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi.

The Prime Minister of Israel warned his citizens to brace for a long and difficult war after Hamas, a terrorist organization, launched rockets and missiles Saturday, in what officials are calling the largest surprise attack there in decades.

"Mothers and children dragged away by terrorists who are now being held hostage and soldiers now being held captive, innocent people," said Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi. "I think the world should be horrified and the world should be working to protect the innocent."

What is happening in Israel and Gaza has a global impact, including here in the United States where government officials have been working to create a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia to avoid what is happening now.

"Everyone wants to get to a stage of peace but this has just complicated it in so many ways," said Howard Libit, from the Baltimore Jewish Council.

The bottom line is that Hamas is a terrorist organization whose No. 1 objective is to destroy Israel.

While Israel and its allies work to support the vulnerable region, the Baltimore Jewish Community is coming together and encouraging everyone to pray and to support the thousands affected by this ongoing act of terror.

"Put aside all politics, there will be time to continue our debates in the future, but we come together in absolute unity and solidarity in moments like this we are standing shoulder to shoulder," said Rabbi Rachel Sabath Beit-Halachmi.

"Looking at social media and friends of friends posting, my sister's missing, my sister died, families killed," Libit said. "It's one of those situations where I don't want to look, but I can't look away."

People will gather at Beth Tfiloh Congregation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to pray in solidarity for the people of Israel.

The Maryland Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations sent this statement:

"We mourn the loss of innocent life over this past weekend and over seventy years of Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine and its brutal siege of Gaza leading to the death, displacement, persecution and de-humanization of millions of Palestinians."

"Conversations about the escalation of violence in the region are incomplete without this critical context. There cannot be peace in the absence of justice. A military solution does not exist to this crisis."

