Baltimore-area police discover bodies of two dead children during traffic stop

The bodies of two dead children were discovered Wednesday during a routine traffic stop in Maryland, authorities said.

Officers with the Baltimore County Police Department's Essex precinct pulled over a vehicle just after 11 p.m. when they found the deceased children.

A police spokeswoman told Fox News the relationship between the driver and the children was under investigation. She did not state how the children were found or whether the deaths were suspicious. Their ages were not released.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody but no one has been charged, she said.

The bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities declined to provide further details.