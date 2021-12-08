Baltimore attorney Ravenell’s team mounts defense as his racketeering trial begins: ‘Show me the money’

Holding up a dollar bill to the jury, Kenneth Ravenell’s attorney said the government will be unable to prove his client reaped millions for aiding a drug crew.

“With all these resources and people dedicated to investigating Mr. Ravenell ... for so long, how come they can’t find one cash dollar of the drug proceeds to show you?” Lucius Outlaw told jurors in opening arguments. “As Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. said in Jerry Maguire: ‘Show me the money.’”

Ravenell, one of the top lawyers in Baltimore, is on trial in U.S. District Court with prosecutors alleging that he helped a massive marijuana trafficking operation avoid law enforcement detection, laundered their funds and obstructed justice by pressuring them to sign false statements.

The investigation was simmering for years, with authorities raiding Ravenell’s law office in 2014 and not bringing charges until 2019. Incarcerated drug dealers who Ravenell once represented will take the stand against him, prosecutors said in their opening arguments Tuesday.

Outlaw told jurors that Ravenell did what defense lawyers are supposed to do.

“You’re going to learn a lot about defense attorneys in this trial,” Outlaw said. “You’re going to learn that a defense attorney’s job is to find and interview witnesses. You’re going to learn that part of a defense attorney’s job is to try to figure out, who is cooperating against their client. And you’re going to learn, they need to go and try to interview those they believe are cooperating against their client.”

“Defense. Attorney. That is the job,” Outlaw said.

Drug dealers who were part of Richard Byrd’s cross-country organization will testify that they regularly dropped off stacks of cash with Ravenell, who used the accounts at his former law firm as the drug organization’s “bank.” He advised them on how to set up shell corporations and co-mingle funds and interfered with law enforcement investigations, prosecutors said.

Outlaw said Ravenell is “not guilty if he was negligent” in taking drug money, but that the government has to “prove he actually knew it at the time.”

Nevertheless, the government has no proof that Ravenell received such money at all, Outlaw said, saying there would be no pictures of boats, jet skis, fur coats or a Caribbean condo. In fact, he implied Ravenell is strapped for cash, noting that his team of defense lawyers are handling the case pro bono.

Outlaw said Byrd and others who will testify are documented liars, who lied to each other, to the government and to Ravenell himself. They are looking for “get-out-of-jail-sooner cards,” he said.

Prosecutors said Byrd decided to come clean about Ravenell’s role in his drug operation after Byrd was unable to recoup a $2 million investment he made through Ravenell in the MGM National Harbor casino. Outlaw said there’s no proof of such an investment at all.

Byrd also recorded a September 2017 meeting in jail with Ravenell’s former lawyer, Joshua Treem, and a private investigator, Sean Gordon. In the meeting, Byrd said that Ravenell was involved in his drug operation but he would lie about it if he could recoup the casino money.

Treem and Gordon are charged with obstruction of justice, for sending a letter to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett in which Treem reported that Byrd had tried to blackmail Ravenell and falsely stated that Byrd had cleared Ravenell of wrongdoing. Gordon signed an affidavit asserting the same.

Treem’s attorney, Robert Trout, said that Treem has 50 years of experience as a lawyer and had a “pre-eminent” reputation.

“The evidence will show at all times, Josh Treem was doing what a lawyer is entitled to do, and more than that, he was doing what a lawyer was obliged and expected to do,” Trout said. “At all times, the evidence will show, he was lawfully and in good faith providing legal representation.”

Trout said that the government surreptitiously recorded the meeting even though they had no reason to suspect Treem was doing anything wrong, and that they coached Byrd on what to say. When Byrd called Gordon saying he needed his money or he would go to the government, Assistant U.S. Attorney James Warwick was sitting next to Byrd, Trout said.

“It was another setup by the government,” Trout said.

Treem “may be fairly accused of being a senior citizen with less than a photographic memory, but he is not guilty of obstruction of justice,” Trout said.

Gordon’s attorney, Virginia federal public defender Geremy Kamens, said Gordon committed no crimes, either, because “he did what defense investigators are supposed to do: seek out legitimate evidence that helps a client.”