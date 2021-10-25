Baltimore attorney Stephen Snyder renews attacks on federal prosecutors, says he is the opposite of disgraced lawyer Avenatti

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prominent attorney Stephen Snyder is denouncing federal prosecutors’ comparison of him to disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti, saying the accusations are false and the criminal case against the brash attorneys are nothing alike.

Snyder, 74, is facing federal extortion charges for seeking to extract $25 million from the University of Maryland Medical System in 2018. He said in exchange, he would keep quiet about problems with its organ transplant program, according to the indictment.

Snyder was indicted in late 2020, and is accusing prosecutors of misconduct, saying they selectively edited his comments, told hospital officials not to take part in a meeting that he says would have shown that he had no criminal intent, and are refusing to turn over exculpatory materials.

Responding in September to Snyder’s motion to dismiss the charges, prosecutors said Snyder had done “exactly” what Avenatti did when he sought millions from Nike. Avenatti was convicted and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

But Snyder’s attorneys Arnold Weiner, Stuart Cherry and Devon Harman said in a new filing Monday that the cases are nothing alike. Avenatti had taken information from a client, which was damaging to that client, and tried to use it to get money from Nike. His client had no idea of the effort, and it did not advance his interests.

Snyder, however, had informed his client that he was pursuing a consulting agreement — which prosecutors contend was a sham — and was threatening to publicize the problems at UMMS as part of his representation. They says the cases are as different “as day is from night.”

“That nexus brings Snyder within the litigation exception from prosecution for extortion and provides him complete protection from charges that the government levels against him,” Snyder’s attorneys wrote.

Snyder represented a series of patients who had complications from organ transplants at UMMS, and in 2018 approached hospital officials about giving him a massive payout that would prevent him from bringing a negative press blitz as well as create a conflict of interest for him to bring future claims. Hospital officials said they became uncomfortable and reached out to the FBI, who recorded a series of phone calls as well as an Aug. 23, 2018, meeting.

“You’re getting an agreement where I’m allegedly doing some form of work for you,” prosecutors quote Snyder saying during the recorded meeting. “It’s not extortion.”

Snyder joked that he could work as a janitor, or have lunch with hospital officials as part of the consulting arrangement, the indictment said.

“That’s an expensive lunch,” prosecutors wrote in a Sept. 8 filing. “And in any event, this argument ignores the fact that Snyder wasn’t just offering his services to UMMS. He threatened to destroy their transplant program and the hospital’s reputation if they didn’t take him up on his offer. In other words, he tried to make them an offer they couldn’t refuse.”

Snyder’s defense attorneys reiterated Friday that they believe the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case in 2018, and would have compiled a memorandum explaining why, which they say prosecutors should have to provide to Snyder’s defensel. Prosecutors have said that such a memo would constitute “work product” and does not have to be disclosed.

Not turning over the memorandum “reinforces the evidence of prosecutorial impropriety that is already in the record and further suggests that the government continues to have something to hide,” his attorneys wrote.

And they reiterated that federal authorities were wrong to block UMMS officials from meeting with Andrew Graham, a veteran attorney who Snyder wanted to sign off on the consulting arrangement. Snyder had said at various points that if the deal couldn’t be consummated ethically, it would be called off, and Snyder’s attorneys say federal authorities told UMMS not to meet with Graham.

“It should be beyond debate that the meeting with Mr. Graham . . . would have demonstrated that Snyder acted without criminal intent at all times throughout the period covered by the indictment,” they said.

They are asking for a hearing in front of U.S. District Court Judge George L. Russell.

“If the government truly believed that it could vindicate itself, there would be no reason for the prosecutors to resist a public motions hearing so stubbornly and with such obvious anxiety,” they say.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hate crimes rose to 2-decade high in 2020, amended FBI data shows

    The number of hate crimes reported in the 2020 fiscal year soared to the highest recorded in nearly two decades, according to updated FBI data released Monday.Context: The FBI said a technical submission error had excluded some data from Ohio in the agency's previous count, which was published in August. The error has since been addressed, with the updated data including over 500 previously excluded hate crime incidents.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar

  • ‘Nothing will change’: void left by Colombia cartel boss will quickly be filled, say experts

    The capture of Ontoniel has been called a landmark victory against the drug trade. But he is ‘just one node of a network’ Dairo Antonio Úsuga, known as Otoniel, in Bogota, Colombia, on Saturday. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Colombia’s most wanted drug lord is behind bars awaiting extradition to the US, after what the country’s president hailed as the biggest blow against the drug trade in 20 years. Until his capture at the weekend, Dairo Antonio Úsuga – better known as Otoniel – heade

  • Illegal immigrant allegedly kills 5-year-old in DUI incident

    An illegal immigrant in Florida allegedly killed a young girl in a drunk-driving incident.

  • A cautious, glorious return for Broadway's 'Phantom'

    New York’s Broadway theaters - the life blood of the city’s tourism industry – are finally filling up again with music, dance and cheers.For “Phantom of the Opera”- which first opened at the Majestic Theatre in 1988, making it Broadway’s longest-running show - it has been an especially emotional return… the show having abruptly closed on March 12th of 2020 as some cast and crew members fell sick. Lead actress Meghan Picerno spent 2020 living in North Carolina with her parents and claiming unemployment benefits. Now, after weeks of rehearsal – with plenty of health protocols in place – she is finally back on stage. "When I first came here for my costume fitting, I cried the whole way here. I cried when I saw the chandelier. I cried in the company office. I cried downstairs, putting on my, my clothes. I cried seeing everyone for the first time."Opening night last week drew none other than the show’s famed musical composer, Andrew Lloyd Weber – who even DJ-ed at the after-party.Weber told Reuters he managed to find a silver lining in the show’s more than 18-month break. “This does give me the opportunity to reset the dial. It gives the whole production a chance to re-rehearse as if it's a new show from scratch.”The reset also means vaccinations, weekly testing and daily health questionnaires for all involved in the production – not to mention a lot more laundry for the many lavish costumes, says production tailor Annette Lovece.“We will be cleaning costumes between shows. We'll be running a lot more laundry. We'll be sending things to the dry cleaner more frequently than we did before. There will also be differences in spacing backstage. We're gonna try to keep people not as close together, which will be a challenge because it's so crowded back here.”Just a few blocks away, the Disney musical "Aladdin" was forced to close for two weeks soon after its September reopening due to some actors testing positive…. leaving all who work on the Great White Way acutely aware of the stakes and just how special this moment is.

  • Huge South Florida job fair with thousands of spots open, as 80 companies look to hire

    South Florida employers are slated to hire for some 6,000 positions at a job fair Thursday at FLA Live Arena, formerly the BB&T Center, in Sunrise.

  • Mayfield doesn't practice, could miss game with Steelers

    Baker Mayfield isn't healthy enough to practice, and he may not be much closer to playing either. The Browns' quarterback sat out Monday's workout because of a troubling shoulder injury and there are early signs pointing to Mayfield missing this week's home game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield's dealing with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder and was inactive Thursday night, when the Browns started backup QB Case Keenum and beat the Denver Broncos.

  • Petrobras Jumps on Report Government Is Weighing Plan to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, gained amid signs the government is seeking a way to unload part of its holdings in the state-owned oil producer.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bill

  • Beauty products that will make you nostalgic for the ‘90s

    Here are some of our favorite beauty products that will have you taking a walk down a '90s memory lane. The post Beauty products that will make you nostalgic for the ‘90s appeared first on In The Know.

  • ‘Poses Real Problems’: Ex Minneapolis Cop Has Murder Conviction Reversed and Sentencing Reduced; New Precedence Draws Concern as Derek Chauvin Seeks to Appeal His Conviction

    Minneapolis’ first cop to be convicted of murder may regain his freedom sooner than anticipated. In an unprecedented turn of events, a Minnesota judge re-sentenced […]

  • New York store clerks beat up would-be burglar with fists in shocking security footage

    New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.

  • Police: Miami teen girl stole, posed for pics with gun later used to kill Hollywood officer

    A 16-year-old Miami girl has admitted to taking possession of a stolen pistol that was later believed to have been used by her brother to murder Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino, authorities said.

  • Mom of 3 children found in Texas apartment with skeletal remains released

    A 15-year-old boy reported the body of his 9-year-old brother was in the room next to his, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The child had been dead for a year, he told authorities.

  • Buyer of Jeffrey Epstein’s Gulfstream Jet Regrets His Purchase

    New York State Sex Offender Registry via APA Georgia man has filed a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, claiming the late sex-trafficker sold him a Gulfstream jet in the weeks before his 2019 arrest without disclosing that the aircraft was used in a “criminal enterprise.”Thomas Huff claims that JEGE LLC, the company Epstein once controlled and which owns the plane, has been “damaged by the stigma” connected to sex offender.“JEGE’s customers, some of which are very well known to the public

  • Man punches and slaps girlfriend's daughter after he misses birth of his child

    Frustrated about missing the birth of his child, a man punched and slapped his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter who was left in his care.

  • The mother of the 10-year-old Black girl who was arrested after drawing a picture in school says her daughter 'was not protected in any instance'

    Tamara Taylor and her daughter left Hawaii following a school incident that ended up with her 10-year-old in handcuffs and at a police station.

  • House of corruption: KCK police brought women to this place, former neighbor says

    Inside the house, there was nothing but a sofa and a bed with no sheets. | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • Kansas City landlord accused of stabbing tenant more than 30 times in ‘horrific’ scene

    Darryl Gilland was stabbed to death by his landlord after he and his girlfriend asked if they could use a space heater because their residence didn’t have heat, according to court documents

  • Two high schoolers found dead in car parked outside NC elementary school, police say

    Police are still investigating.

  • Restaurant owner breaks up fight in parking lot, then dies in assault, Oklahoma cops say

    The men who were fighting one another “redirected their aggression to the owner,” police said.

  • Search warrant reveals grim details of 'Rust' shooting and Halyna Hutchins' final minutes

    Before the revolver fired, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing how to point it toward the camera, says an affidavit laying out new details of the shooting.