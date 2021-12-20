Baltimore attorney Treem takes the stand at his federal trial for obstruction of justice

One year after being charged with aiding a federal drug conspiracy, prominent Baltimore attorney Joshua Treem testified Monday that the government’s case against him rests on a witness so dishonest he would never even think of putting him on the stand.

Treem and his attorney argued that it wasn’t a hypothetical situation but an actual decision Treem made after leaving an Arizona jailhouse meeting in 2019 with marijuana kingpin Richard Byrd, and long before federal prosecutors made Byrd the key trial witness against him and Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell.

“I would never sponsor him ... I would never vouch for him as a witness,” Treem testified. “Having seen all of these lies, that would be very suspect.”

Treem spent more than five hours on the witness stand contrasting his decision to stay “far away from Mr. Byrd … because we didn’t trust him,’’ with federal prosecutors’ embrace of Byrd’s testimony in a case that has upended Baltimore’s legal community and raised questions about when aggressive lawyering becomes criminal conduct.

Ravenell is charged with aiding Byrd’s drug empire and laundering his money, and Treem, 73, and his investigator Sean Gordon, 45, are accused of obstructing justice by falsely portraying statements Byrd made implicating Ravenell. Byrd and other convicted drug dealers already have testified against Ravenell, accusing him of aiding the conspiracy for years.

Five months after the Arizona meeting, Treem wrote a letter to a federal judge outlining what he called an apparent scheme by Byrd to extort money from the three in exchange for favorable testimony. Treem testified that he sent the letter because he wanted to have a record of Byrd’s “threats” and didn’t trust federal prosecutors to act honorably if he sent them the letter.

Only after he and Gordon were indicted did Treem learn that the entire jailhouse interview was recorded by federal agents, he testified.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise accused Treem of selectively and falsely characterizing the meeting in his letter to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett. During stinging cross examination, Wise tried to show that Treem’s account of the meeting doesn’t match what was caught during the tape.

Wise repeatedly asked why Treem didn’t walk away when Byrd talked about doing “the song and dance” — an implication he would lie to help Ravenell — or when he hinted at offering testimony if Ravenell would return millions of dollars Byrd said he had invested in a Maryland casino through the law firm where Ravenell once worked.

“Byrd tells you in no uncertain terms that he has kids to take care of … and you don’t shut it down,” Wise said. “You don’t say, ‘Mr. Byrd, this is extortion,’ do you?”

Treem testified that at that point he didn’t believe that he had enough information to show conclusively that Byrd was committing extortion. It was only several months later, after Byrd left a threatening voice mail linking his testimony to that casino money that he thought he had enough solid information to write the letter to Bennett.

But in the letter to Bennett, Treem mentioned his concerns over Byrd’s comments at the meeting.

“What you said in the letter wasn’t true, was it,” Wise asked.

“It wasn’t [completely] accurate,” Treem replied.

Treem and his attorney spent hours trying to show jurors that nitpicking the letter overlooks the core of their defense: That Treem believed Ravenell is innocent, that Byrd is lying to please prosecutors, and Treem held the meeting and tried to get Byrd to sign off on a statement to lock him in if he ever flipped and started working for the prosecution.

Everything he did, Treem testified, was to help defend his client, and that included finding out whether Byrd was cooperating with prosecutors and lying to them.

Treem acknowledged “there were inaccuracies” in his letter, but argued that any mistakes were harmless, such as when he told Judge Bennett that Byrd signed off on 53 statements Treem presented to him on Ravenell’s behalf. In reality, Byrd only signed off on 49 of the 53 statements.

That was on the first day Treem met with Byrd. On the second day, Byrd said Ravenell was deeply involved in the drug trafficking organization, and leaving out that information was not innocent, Wise said.

“You created a series of events that didn’t happen, didn’t you,” Wise asked, which prompted a denial from Treem.

The day began with Treem recounting the early days of his career when he worked for the U.S. Department of Justice as an attorney fighting for voting rights during the civil rights movements of the 1960s. He highlighted his work helping exonerate those wrongly accused, and how, in 1990, he was appointed to a special committee, along with Maryland’s chief federal judge, two other judges and the federal public defender to reshape, among other things, how defense attorneys are appointed for indigent people.

His clients included Lee Boyd Malvo, the teenager charged with being one of two D.C. snipers.

“When people come into court … the prosecution has enormous power and people come in to face these charges and I come in and protect them,” Treem testified. “It’s important work. … It is work that I love to do and it is, I believe, noble, and meaningful and important and that’s why I do it.