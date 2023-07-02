Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead, 28 injured

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured at a block party in Baltimore, Md., early on Sunday, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference that detectives are “working an extensive crime scene” and will “be here quite a while,” with no information about suspects or a motive at this time.

An 18-year-old female victim was pronounced dead on scene, and a 20-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said. Nine victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals, and 20 victims walked into local hospitals. Three are in critical condition.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of Baltimore, officials said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) called the shooting a “reckless cowardly act” and addressed the unknown suspect or suspects.

“We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” Scott said.

Officials are asking for information from the community.

