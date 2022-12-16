Baltimore businessman sentenced to 3 years in prison over failure to pay taxes

A Baltimore businessman was sentenced to three years in prison Monday after authorities say he failed to pay millions of dollars in employment taxes to the federal government.

Jonas Purisch of Baltimore operated two companies that provided workers for third-party manufacturing businesses in Maryland: Titan Staffing Network, Inc and Titan Services, LLC, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Between March 2018 and March 2021, Purisch withheld about $2 million in taxes from his employees, but did not send it to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the news release. According to court records, Purisch pleaded guilty to willfully failing to pay employment taxes.

Purisch’s attorney, John A. Bourgeois, declined to comment on the sentencing.

In addition to his prison sentence, Purisch will serve three years of supervised release, and he must pay about $3.4 million in restitution to the United States.

Previously, in April 2013, Purisch was sentenced to three months in prison for other tax offenses: filing a false individual income tax return and willful failure to file a tax return, according to the news release.