Baltimore Church asks Ben Carson to move during a press conference about the city

WASHINGTON – Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday criticized the "animosity" from Morning Star Baptist Church of Christ in Baltimore after his staff was asked to move a press conference he was holding about President Donald Trump's recent comments on the city from property owned by the church.

Carson, who was a surgeon at John Hopkins in Baltimore for over 35 years, was addressing comments President Donald Trump made about Baltimore.

The president over the weekend criticized Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represents a part of Baltimore and called the city "a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." Trump has doubled down on his claims and said they were not racist.

Carson, the only black cabinet secretary in Trump's administration, said there are good areas of Baltimore and "a lot to be proud of." However, he noted that there are areas that still need to be improved because there are many buildings with mold, lead, ticks and rodent infestation.

He went on to say there are problems in the city and you can't "sweep them under the rug."

"You know, it's sort of like if you have a patient who has cancer," he said of Baltimore. "You can dress them up and put a nice suit on them, and you can try to ignore it. But that cancer is going to have a devastating effect. You have to be willing to address that issue if you're ever going to solve it."

Carson said he thinks that everyone should be willing to come together to talk about the issues facing the city in an effort to improve Baltimore. However, he said there is "animosity," and pointed to the church asking the press conference to be moved off their property.

"It's so important to be able to deal with these issues that we are willing to talk about them and that we're willing to work together," he said. "You know, we just have all this animosity all the time.

"For instance, you guys know, you were set up on this property right here, it's a church. They said, 'get off of our property,'" he continued. "You know, a church! When we're talking about helping the people."

In addition, Carson claims that the biggest threat to the United States aren't political adversaries abroad, but the divide in the United States.

"It's so important that we stop this madness because we have some threats, but it's not China, it's not Russia, it's not North Korea, it's us," he said. "And whether we can learn whether we can work together and realize that we're not each other's enemies and that we have a job to do here."

