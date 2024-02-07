Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby says he regrets lying to public but still fit for office following damaging testimony

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said he regrets lying to the public about the status of his tax returns, a revelation that came last week during the federal trial of his ex-wife Marilyn Mosby, but he remains committed to running for office and sees no potential disruption to his ability to serve.

Mosby made the remarks during his first public appearance Wednesday since a jury found former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby guilty on one count of mortgage fraud. The jury, which returned its verdict Tuesday evening, found Marilyn Mosby gave a false statement on a loan application to buy a vacation home in Florida. The panel found her not guilty on a second count of mortgage fraud.

Mosby, who chairs the city’s Board of Estimates, attended Wednesday’s meeting of the board, telling media afterward that he felt the jury was receptive to his testimony during Marilyn Mosby’s trial.

“I think my part was really about the not guilty,” he said. “That was my main part in the case. I guess they believed my testimony.”

That testimony may have spared Marilyn Mosby a conviction on one count, but it and other statements made by prosecutors were damaging for the Democratic council president. Prosecutors said Mosby, while serving as a member of the Baltimore City Council in 2014 and 2015, falsely claimed thousands of dollars of charitable deductions on his taxes.

Mosby claimed he gave a total of $36,000 to charity in those tax years, but federal prosecutors said an expert reviewed his and his former wife’s records and found they didn’t have enough money between the two of them to give that much away.

Testimony revealed Mosby fell behind on the mortgage of his Reservoir Hill home at the time and had his car repossessed because he was in arrears on his payment. From 2014 to 2018, his wages were garnished to pay off student loans. In 2015, he was “tens of thousands of dollars” behind on taxes, testimony showed.

On the witness stand, Mosby took the blame for the couple’s federal tax delinquency, saying he alone handled their taxes and that he wasn’t transparent with his wife as the debt accumulated.

On Wednesday, Mosby said he “wholeheartedly” believes he can continue to do the job of council president, which involves chairing the city’s spending board and vetting the city’s annual budget of $3.5 billion.

Mosby said he is “not at all” concerned about the possibility that he could face criminal charges of his own related to the issues presented in court.

“I have been transparent in this process the entire time,” he said. “When the federal government came into City Hall, as they did to publicly announce the investigation, I sat down with them at the time. Every time that they reached out, I sat down, and I was willing to take the stand and be transparent.”

Mosby is currently in the midst of a campaign for reelection, although he has not yet filed to run. The deadline to formally enter the race is Friday. Last week, he paid off more than $4,000 in fines his campaign owed to the Maryland State Board of Elections that were standing in the way of his filing. He faces a challenge from Councilman Zeke Cohen and former Councilwoman Shannon Sneed, both of whom have already filed to run.

Mosby said Wednesday that his time in office will “speak for itself” with voters.

“As it relates to my record over the past decade, folks know exactly who I am and what I mean to the city and that’s why I think I have a tremendous amount of support.”

Mosby said he regrets lying to voters, however, during a November 2020 news conference when he said publicly that his tax debt was paid off although it was not.

“I think voters know who I am. I’ve been in an elected position for over a decade,” he said. “I think they know that this was an extremely personal matter. That’s probably how I should have answered the question.”

“I wish I would have just said it’s a personal matter,” he added. “I made a mistake. We learn from our mistakes and move on.”

Mosby said the close of his ex-wife’s second trial means it’s “time to move forward.”

“I showed up every single day whether it’s the Board of Estimates, whether it’s as council president presiding over council through a tremendous amount of adversity, and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday he will continue to work with Mosby for as long as he occupies the council president’s seat.

“He has a duty to do that role and the voters of Baltimore will determine whether he should have that or not,” Scott said. “For me, I just have to do my job and work with whoever’s in the room.”

Scott said it should be left to the council to decide whether it wants to pursue removing Mosby from office.

“My thoughts are really first and foremost are with the family, most importantly, those two little girls and what they are going through and how they are navigating this,” Scott said of the verdict, referring to the Mosbys’ two children.

With her conviction, Marilyn Mosby joins a list of Baltimore officials who have faced criminal charges while serving in city office. Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned in 2019 and served time in federal prison for a self-dealing scandal involving children’s books. Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa also served time in federal prison for failing to file federal income taxes. Mayor Sheila Dixon, a candidate for mayor, relinquished her office in 2010 following her guilty plea at the end of a yearslong corruption investigation.

Asked how voters can trust Baltimore leaders in light of yet another political downfall, Scott said the city’s leaders must demonstrate that they are trustworthy.

“We can show people that it doesn’t have to be that way — that you can operate with the utmost integrity even when you face attacks and folks are accusing you of things you know you didn’t do,” he said.

Comptroller Bill Henry, who sits on the Board of Estimates along with Mosby, issued a statement saying he prefers “not to comment on other people’s personal lives if it doesn’t affect the day-to-day work of the city.”

“The question of fitness is for the voters,” Henry added. “Every four years, we vote for a City Council president who we trust and believe in; we will have that opportunity again in just over three months.”

