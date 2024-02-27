Baltimore City Council votes to advance bills related to Harborplace redevelopment
Baltimore City Council votes to advance bills related to Harborplace redevelopment
Baltimore City Council votes to advance bills related to Harborplace redevelopment
Falling inflation and a strong labor market may be nudging voters in Biden's direction at last.
BYD sold more than 3 million electric cars globally in 2023, beating out rival Tesla.
The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is launching a $1 billion venture capital fund of funds for international and regional venture capital funds, the sovereign wealth fund announced on Monday at the Web Summit. The program, according to QIA, seeks to attract international VC funds and startups to Qatar and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with a particular focus on the fintech, edtech, and healthcare sectors. Similar to typical fund-of-funds structures, QIA’s initiative will invest indirectly through other VC funds but also make targeted co-investments with participating funds.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israeli forces will push into Rafah with or without a temporary ceasefire agreement, and bristled at Biden’s suggestion that their response in Gaza has been "over the top."
Peter King has attended the last 40 Super Bowls in person. Now, he says, he's ready to experience one from his couch.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
Coming off a dominant regular season and a disappointing loss in the AFC title game, the Ravens will do their best to run it back with a loaded roster. But there will be some tough decision ahead on the defensive side.
Teams will have $30 million more to spend in 2024.
The cleats are expected to arrive at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on April 11.
Earlier this week, accelerator group Techstars announced changes to its operations. Techstars found itself facing criticism for some of its decisions and execution after announcing it would shut down its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after recently shuttering its Austin-based program, which TechCrunch was first to report in December. For example, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff said on X that the Techstars memo about closing its Seattle program was a “brutal takedown” of that city’s startup scene.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Before this, she helped introduce the Algorithmic and Deep Fakes Algorithmic Acts, in addition to the No Biometric Barriers to Housing Act, to the U.S. House of Representatives. This inspired me to start applying for fellowships where I could study this further and ended with my role as a co-author of a report called Advancing Racial Literacy in Tech, which was published in 2019.
In many ways, Mexico City’s environment is a force unto itself. That could be a huge factor Saturday night.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Chiefs' offseason, including wide receiver upgrades and some big questions surrounding two of their biggest defensive stars — and free agents.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
A video from inside an Amazon delivery van shows an Amtrak train destroy the back of the vehicle. The driver, amazingly, was barely hurt.
Beleaguered electric trucking company Nikola has sold the Badger electric pickup truck assets it was once supposed to build with General Motors. A new company called Embr Motors created by vehicle builder and television personality Dave "Heavy D" Sparks, one half of the former TV duo the Diesel Brothers. Embr now owns the intellectual property associated with the Badger pickup truck, as well as the assets related to Nikola's abandoned off-road and personal water craft vehicles.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.