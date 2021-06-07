Baltimore City leaders react to weekend violence in Fells Point

Associated Press

Adrián is trying to settle in to his third new city since 2016, when his wife was raped and mother was killed in Haiti. “Why do they send us back to Haiti?” he said outside a cheap Mexican hotel blocks from the border with El Paso, Texas, where he was living with his wife and about 20 other Haitians last month. Haitians rejoiced when U.S. Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced last month an 18-month extension of protections for Haitians living in the United States, citing "serious security concerns, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”