Baltimore City music teacher from Edgewood charged with possession of child pornography

Sep. 2—Maryland State Police arrested a teacher living in Harford County on child pornography charges Tuesday night, the agency announced Wednesday.

Lewis Blandon, 38, of Edgewood is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, the agency reported, and has been released from the Harford County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

In December, the FBI began an investigation into online child pornography, which led it to Blandon's residence, police said. Police searched Blandon's Edgewood home Tuesday, and a preliminary forensic examination of his electronic devices revealed multiple files that investigators say were child pornography.

Troopers learned that Blandon "is or has been employed as a music teacher at Woodhome Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore City," police reported.

No lawyer was listed for Blandon in court records.

The agency asked anyone with information about Blandon, or those concerned about contact their child may have had with him, to contact law enforcement at 410-265-8080.