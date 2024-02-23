Baltimore City public charter school teacher charged with rape, child sex abuse

Baltimore Police arrested a city school teacher Feb. 4 on rape and child abuse charges.

Mustafa Pitts, 46, is charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and five other assault offenses.

According to charging documents, the victim of the abuse is a relative of Pitts. The victim told police the abuse had continued for five years since she was in fifth grade.

Pitts has worked at The Reach! Partnership School since August 2021, a public charter school in Northeast Baltimore. Sherry Christian, a school spokesperson, said Pitts was placed on administrative leave “immediately after his arrest” on Feb. 4, and the district will monitor the criminal proceedings closely.

“As we navigate the complexities of today’s world, rest assured that City Schools remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the welfare of our students and staff,” Christian said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to prioritize safety as a fundamental pillar of our educational mission.”

Pitts did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.