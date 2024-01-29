Baltimore County Council members seek to keep control over development

Two Baltimore County Council members are pushing back against efforts by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., which they see as a threat to their authority, to make it easier to repurpose aging strip malls and empty office buildings and speed up housing production.

The Democratic county executive introduced legislation Jan. 16 to permit multiple-use developments without council approval in certain areas that would be targeted for redevelopment in the 2030 Master Plan. The bill would also offer incentives to developers who build affordable housing.

In response, two council members are trying to amend the draft Master Plan, already four years overdue, to allow them to remove such areas from their districts. Their effort is one the county planning director said he could not assist, according to emails obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

“As stated in the Master Plan draft, the place types map provides general recommendations for land use and is conceptual and intended to reflect future land use patterns to support the plan’s land-use objectives,” Planning Director Stephen Lafferty wrote Jan. 19 in response to a council attorney’s request for help answering questions. “Respectfully, the department will not provide assistance to the County Council in preparing amendments to the maps that are in the draft Master Plan 2030.”

Council Chair Izzy Patoka, a Pikesville Democrat and former deputy county planning director, is not proposing amending the draft Master Plan, but said county officials “have a responsibility” to assist when asked for help.

“I can’t remember a time when the planning department chose not to respond to a governing body in a public request assistance,” he said.

Lafferty did not respond to a request for comment.

The areas in question are within the Urban-Rural Demarcation Line (URDL) and are considered walkable and close to major employers, transit hubs, and community centers such as Lutherville-Timonium, Liberty Road in Randallstown, and Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

In an email to constituents, Republican Councilman Wade Kach of Timonium called Olszewski’s bill a threat to the “integrity” of Baltimore County.

Olszewski and community advocates for his approach say the draft Master Plan, combined with his bill, would ease roadblocks to building housing and allow the county to re-imagine its landscape to ensure that residents of all income levels can afford to live there.

Kach is making his fight against a proposed development in his district central to his opposition to Olszewski’s bill. Developer Mark Renbaum plans to build 450 homes on Ridgely Road between a light rail station and a shopping center, a project known as Lutherville Station.

Almost 2,250 people have signed a petition that says the area’s zoning doesn’t permit the project and that it would overwhelm the area with too many people and cars. Renbaum is trying to rezone the property via the 2024 comprehensive zoning map process, which allows people to request individual properties to be rezoned every four years.

Kach was unavailable for comment. In his email to constituents, he said he was writing amendments to the draft Master Plan that would eliminate any provisions that promoted “urban development in the suburban parts of our district.” He called the potential impacts of Olszewski’s bill “shocking and very disturbing.”

Olszewski has said he supports Lutherville Station. He received a $3,000 donation last year from Renbaum, who also donated to Patoka and Democratic councilmen Mike Ertel of Towson and Julian Jones of Woodstock.

Republican Councilman Todd Crandell of Dundalk said he is proposing amendments to remove six areas in his southeastern district from those targeted in the draft Master Plan for permitted mixed-use development.

“These projects would completely circumvent the council and also limit community input during the process,” he said. “I am not necessarily opposed to mixed-use developments in certain areas, if they make sense.” He cited Eastern Avenue in Essex as an area for redevelopment that has not received any successful proposals.

“We’ve played our role and we have school overcrowding; we have an overburdened wastewater treatment plant,” Crandell said. “To have more high-density housing proposals that don’t come before the council and therefore the public, is outrageous to me.”

Councilman Pat Young, a Catonsville Democrat, said he was “trying to keep an open mind where everyone else has been staunchly against” Olszewski’s bill.

“There’s almost no way to [create mixed-use development] under our current zoning code,” he said. “My understanding is that there’s still the checks and balances [during the development process], but it does change the dynamic of how that process moves through the council.”

Ertel and Republican Councilman David Marks of Perry Hall did not respond to requests for comment. Jones declined to comment.

The 850,000-resident county, facing a dearth of new housing, is under a federal mandate to produce 1,000 affordable housing units by 2027. County spokesperson Erica Palmisano said the county had built 633 affordable homes as of Dec. 21, with 754 total units approved for construction.

The county is poised to run out of developable land within the URDL in the next 20 years, an inflection point the 2030 Master Plan is “recognizing for the first time,” according to Catonsville lawyer Nick Stewart. His group, We The People, advocates for transparency in development.

Olszewski said his bill, coupled with the Master Plan, would ensure the county continues to grow without sacrificing the “rural and agricultural heritage” that the URDL protects.

“We have these commercial corridors that are in need of reinvestment and reinvigoration,” Olszewski said. “We won’t be able to grow and we will struggle to both maintain current residents and attract new ones if we’re not reinvesting and reimagining aging infrastructure.”

Olszewski said regulations and reviews ensure any development that is too big is modified or rejected.

He told county delegates to the General Assembly on Friday that his county legislation “is not a free, blank check,” and projects would still need to follow development rules.

Last summer, the county planning board approved the draft 2030 Master Plan and sent it to the council. It expects to discuss the plan at its Tuesday meeting before voting on it Feb. 5.