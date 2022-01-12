🌱 Baltimore County COVID Update + Shooting Victim Identified

Get on up, Catonsville! Let's get you started this Wednesday with everything you need to know going on around Catonsville today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and not as cold. High: 41 Low: 27.

Here are the top stories in Catonsville today:

According to data from The New York Times, Baltimore County saw an 844 percent case increase in a 14-day period with a total positive COVID-19 case count of 114,099 as of Tuesday. Baltimore County has opened a large-scale testing site at the former Sears location at White Marsh Mall. (Catonsville Patch) Baltimore County homicide detectives have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred yesterday morning as 23-year-old Ikemefuna J. Eguh. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that occurred in the Unit block of West Susquehanna, 21204. (Press Release Desk ) Want to add a fluffy pet to your family? Many pets in the Catonsville area are still looking for their forever home, while facilities are working to fulfill adoptions and place pets with families. Take a look at these Catonsville animal shelters for a pet available for adoption. (Catonsville Patch)

From our sponsor:

Today's Catonsville Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Today in Catonsville:

Winter On Main At Artists Gallery (11:00 AM)

From my notebook:

The Baltimore County Arts Guild has announced a new adult daytime class that will start next Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The class is scheduled to run through Feb. 22. (Instagram)

Join Whitehouse Caterers at Overhills Mansion for dinner , farm-to-table! Reserve a table for 2, a table for 30, a private room for up to 50, or anything in between. (Facebook)

The City of Catonsville has released its weekly EPIK Real Estate Market updates. Active inventory is so low that homes are sold quickly for unprecedented prices. The current list-to-sell ratio is 103% of list price.Visit the link for an instant assessment if you're curious about your home's value. (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Battle of "The MILE" Hoops Part 2, Terps vs Northwestern Wildcats (January 12)

[Webinar] Roof Replacement 101: Everything You Need to Know (January 15)

C2 Education Ellicott City FREE SAT/ACT Testing Event (January 17)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

Add your event

Free stuff:

Loving the Catonsville Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

You're officially in the loop for today. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Catonsville Patch