Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. to run for Congress

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said Tuesday that he would run for Congress, ending widespread speculation about his ambitions for higher office and launching what he says will be a campaign focused on continuing his county-level work and uplifting Baltimore County’s “incredible story.”

U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, 78, said Friday that he would not seek a 12th term in November after serving as the representative for Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District since 2002. The district is made up of parts of Carroll County, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City, and is considered a Democratic stronghold. Following federal redistricting in 2022, it shed Harford and Anne Arundel counties.

Olszewski, a Democrat, told The Baltimore Sun in an interview Monday he would run for Ruppersberger’s seat in the May 14 primary.

“Dutch Ruppersberger leaves an incredible legacy of service, one I’d be honored to step into,” he said, with an opportunity to “elevate, expand, and build on the incredible work we’ve done in Baltimore County.”

Olszewski, 41, has served as Baltimore County executive since 2018, when he defeated Republican opponent Al Redmer after winning the Democratic primary earlier that year by 17 votes, following a recount. He won reelection handily over Republican Pat McDonough in November 2022.

His political career began in 1999, when the then-high school senior served for a year as a student member on the county’s Board of Education. After graduating from Goucher College in 2003, he taught civics at Patapsco High School and served as a state delegate beginning in 2006. He left the State House in 2014, the same year his father, lobbyist John Olszewski Sr., stepped down after 16 years serving southeastern Baltimore County as a county councilman.

In listing some of his achievements, Olszewski highlighted trying to encourage building more housing in Baltimore County; creating an office of sustainability and a community engagement team for all seven county districts; hosting town halls during the budget proposal process to collect community feedback; and implementing the countywide 311 program.

“All of these things didn’t exist before” my tenure, Olszewski said. “We’ve led on fundamentally reimagining how government operates, and brought it to the people. People can expect we’ll do the same in D.C.”

In 2020, he advocated for state help redeveloping a historic property in Middle River, a project his father also lobbied the state on. Both father and son said they took pains to insulate themselves from each other’s work.

The same year, his aides were cited in a Baltimore County Inspector General report for intervening on behalf of developer David Cordish, who had applied for a planning permit to build an indoor tennis facility.

Olszewski said on Monday that he was proud to have “created, funded, and grown” the inspector general’s office, and that transparency was the “hallmark” of his administration.

“We expect all of our staff to operate with openness and transparency,” he said. “When leaders open ourselves up to scrutiny, we welcome that. We’re very proud of that work.”

In a campaign announcement video released Tuesday, Olszewski said he would be part of a new generation of leaders to “fight back against those who would destroy our democracy,” and address the effects of climate change.

Olszewski has not yet filed a campaign with the Federal Election Commission, and declined to specify how much money he had raised. He said he would announce that number later this week, promising to reveal an “impressive amount for an exploratory committee.”

His state political finance campaign had banked $1.7 million as of January, according to an annual report. Federal law prevents him from transferring that money to his Congressional campaign.

Olszewski earns $192,000 annually as county executive, according to county salary data.

The Sun previously reported that Olszewski, who is term-limited in 2026, had met with Orioles executives, business leaders, and Democratic politicians in the past year. Political expert Roger Hartley, the dean of the University of Baltimore’s College of Public Affairs, said this could be a way for Olszewski to rack up endorsements in lieu of donations, because federal law prohibited him from representing himself as a candidate without formally filing a campaign.

Clint Spellman Jr. and Jessica Sjoberg have both filed to run as Democrats with the Maryland State Board of Elections ahead of the Feb. 9 primary filing deadline. Republican Dave Wallace, a Carroll County businessman who ran for Congress in 2022, has also filed with the board and the FEC. The general election is Nov. 5.

As a Miller’s Island resident, Olszewski lives outside of the district. Federal election laws do not require candidates to live in the district they represent, though they must reside in the state.

Del. Harry Bhandari, a Democrat who represents eastern Baltimore County, announced his campaign Friday.

On Tuesday, in a news release, Olszewski said he had earned endorsements from 66 former and current lawmakers. They include Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott; Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates; Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby; Maryland State Sens. Kathy Klausmeier, Shelly Hettleman, and Charles Sydnor; Maryland State Dels. Sheila Ruth, Elizabeth Embry, and Luke Clippinger; Howard County Executive Calvin Ball; and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. All are Democrats.

He endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks last May to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, and endorsed former Labor Secretary Tom Perez during the 2022 primary gubernatorial election after ruling out his own campaign.

Before becoming county executive, Olszewski earned a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County after an unsuccessful State Senate campaign.

---------