Baltimore County grand jury indicts former Gunpowder Falls State Park manager on charges of raping two women

A Baltimore County grand jury indicted the former manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park on Monday on charges that include rape and assault, according to online court records.

Baltimore County Police arrested Michael Browning, 71, in September and charged him with sexually assaulting a former park employee. According to charging documents, the woman told police she met Browning as a teenager while attending a youth club his wife ran before working with Browning at Gunpowder Falls State Park.

Police wrote in charging documents that the two had a yearslong consensual relationship and that he helped her move into park housing in White Marsh. The woman told police that she tried to end the relationship and that Browning raped her 10 to 15 times, charging documents said.

A grand jury indicted Browning on Monday on charges related to alleged attacks on that woman, now in her 20s, and a second woman.

Browning’s attorney Gary Bernstein said his client, who remains in jail, denies all the charges and was “stunned” to hear about the second victim.

“I thought his head was gonna explode when I told him about the second victim. I really thought he was going to have a heart attack,” Bernstein said. “I had to explain it to him more than once.”

Browning worked for the park service for 45 years and surrendered his gun after he was arrested, Bernstein said in September.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night. The department previously declined to say how many years Browning had been employed with the park service or his rank as a park ranger.