Baltimore County homicide detectives investigating motorist’s death in Middle River

Baltimore County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old motorist found Sunday morning in Middle River.

Police said Wednesday that they found Kevin Murcua-Regalado unresponsive and suffering from “injuries to his upper body” inside a vehicle on the 1400 block of Fuselage Avenue while responding to a reported crash. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The cause of Murcua-Regalado’s injuries is under investigation, and homicide detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding his death, police said.

Those with information on the case are asked to contact homicide detectives by calling 410-307-2020.