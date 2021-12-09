Baltimore County homicide detectives investigating after body is found washed ashore in Sparrows Point

Baltimore County Police say homicide detectives are investigating an unidentified man’s death after his body was found washed ashore in Sparrows Point on Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday, the department wrote that officers were called to the 1600 block of Sparrows Point Blvd. around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a body seen near the shoreline and found the unidentified man near the shoreline.

Police say there were “no apparent signs of trauma” on the man’s body, but the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and homicide detectives with the department will aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.